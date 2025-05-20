Iran's Leader Warns U.S. Against Making“Nonsensical” Remarks On Tehran's Uranium Enrichment

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 21 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, yesterday, warned the United States against making“nonsensical” remarks, regarding Tehran's uranium enrichment, during the ongoing indirect nuclear talks between the two countries.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran, to commemorate the first anniversary of former Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi's death, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19, last year, according to footage of Khamenei's speech, published on his website.

Khamenei said,“I should give a warning to the other side. The American side that has entered the indirect talks and is negotiating, should refrain from idle remarks.”

“For them to say that 'we do not allow Iran to enrich uranium' is a big mistake,” he added.“No one (in Iran) is waiting for permission from anyone. Iran has its independent policy and method and pursues its own agenda.”

The leader said, he would later explain to the nation why the Western countries, including the United States, were insisting so much on stopping Iran's uranium enrichment.

Khamenei, in addition, said, he expects no results from the ongoing nuclear talks with Washington.

Facilitated by Oman, the Iranian and U.S. delegations have so far held four rounds of indirect talks since Apr, on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

A fifth round is expected to be held in the coming days, with its date and venue to be announced later.

However, over the past days, U.S. officials have kept saying that, Iran should completely cease its uranium enrichment, a request rejected by Tehran, which considers the issue“non-negotiable.”– NNN-IRNA