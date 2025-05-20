Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Communications Antenna, Two Atvs In Kursk Sector
That is according to the State Border Guard Service , which also released corresponding video footage, Ukrinform reports.
"Yesterday [on May 19], FPV drone operators from the 'Steel Border' unit spotted and destroyed a shelter with Russian personnel as well as their communications antenna. Later, drone pilots located and turned two Russian ATVs into scrap metal - one of which was transporting enemy troops," the statement reads.
Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
Earlier, fighters from the "Hart" border guard brigade destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a UAV control point in the Vovchansk sector.Read also: Russian army loses over 63,000 soldiers in Kursk region over nine months - General Staff
