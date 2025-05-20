Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Communications Antenna, Two Atvs In Kursk Sector

2025-05-20 08:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) FPV drone operators from the "Steel Border" unit of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian shelter with personnel, a communications antenna, and two enemy ATVs in the Kursk sector.

That is according to the State Border Guard Service , which also released corresponding video footage, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday [on May 19], FPV drone operators from the 'Steel Border' unit spotted and destroyed a shelter with Russian personnel as well as their communications antenna. Later, drone pilots located and turned two Russian ATVs into scrap metal - one of which was transporting enemy troops," the statement reads.

Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Earlier, fighters from the "Hart" border guard brigade destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a UAV control point in the Vovchansk sector.

Read also: Russian army loses over 63,000 soldiers in Kursk region over nine months - General Staff

