SIG SAUER Announces U.S. Army Designates Type Classification Milestone For The NGSW Lethality Program
"This approval underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to equipping our soldiers with next generation lethality to maintain tactical superiority and enhance mission success," states Steve Rose, Executive Vice President, Defense Strategies Group. "The M7 and M250 represent a transformative leap in combat capability."
The NGSW Program, initiated in 2017, aims to revolutionize small arms capabilities for the U.S. Army. Following a 27-month prototype phase, extensive testing culminated in the selection of SIG SAUER's XM7 and XM250 in April 2022.
