Hudbay Announces Election Of Directors
|Director
| Number of Votes
FOR
| Number of Votes
AGAINST
| Percentage of Votes
FOR
|John E.F. Armstrong
|269,311,169
|463,658
|99.83%
|Jeane L. Hull
|267,462,977
|2,311,850
|99.14%
|Carin S. Knickel
|266,632,961
|3,141,866
|98.84%
|Peter Kukielski
|269,304,180
|470,647
|99.83%
|George E. Lafond
|269,233,637
|541,190
|99.80%
|Stephen A. Lang
|268,897,230
|877,597
|99.68%
|Colin Osborne
|265,834,123
|3,940,703
|98.54%
|Paula C. Rogers
|266,716,907
|3,057,919
|98.87%
|David S. Smith
|269,234,542
|540,285
|99.80%
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.
Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.
The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement:“We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.
For further information, please contact:
Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Analysis and External Communications
(416) 814-4387
...
