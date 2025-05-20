Sunlighten, The Global Leaders In Light Science And Infrared Technology Announce A Strategic Acquisition Of Key Assets Of Cold Therapy Innovator, Ice Barrel Inc.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this acquisition, Sunlighten will bring twenty-five years of wellness industry expertise and deep connections with trusted wellness experts to the cold therapy market. It is a significant milestone for Sunlighten in advancing targeted solutions designed to support healthspan, enhance mental clarity, accelerate muscle recovery, and promote everyday vitality.

Together, the two brands are building a wellness network rooted in superior quality, breakthrough innovation and user empowerment. By integrating advanced technology, Sunlighten is setting a new standard and demonstrating a stronger commitment to transformative self-care.

"The synergy between the Sunlighten and Ice Barrel brands is exceptional; two highly compatible, cutting-edge technologies that align perfectly with our vision for the future of wellness," said Aaron Zack, CEO of Sunlighten. "Our customers have been asking for immersive cold water experiences for years, and now we're able to deliver. This acquisition expands our product ecosystem and opens new supply chains within North America. I'm excited to redefine how consumers engage with cold therapy and to create truly memorable experiences," Zack added.

Ice Barrel, LLC will specialize in cold therapy solutions within the health and wellness industry. The brand offers durable, portable, and insulated barrels designed for full-body immersion to aid in recovery and performance enhancement. The Chiller features a proprietary time-to-temperature engine that adjusts operations based on ambient air temperature and real-time weather data, ensuring your Ice Barrel is ready when you need it and conserves energy when you don't. Ice Barrel, LLC's products will be made in North America with non-toxic recycled materials that cater to individuals seeking professional recovery tools at home, athletes looking for post-workout recovery and anyone interested in the benefits of cold therapy.

As part of the acquisition of assets, Wyatt Ewing, founder of Ice Barrel will support the transition team to ensure continuity in the brand vision. "This acquisition solidifies the future of cold therapy and positions Ice Barrel, LLC to lead with greater purpose and impact. By introducing the Ice Barrel brand to the Sunlighten family, there will be a doubling down on community, innovation, and customer care, ensuring that the life-changing power of cold remains accessible to everybody, everywhere. It's exciting to see the brand expand globally and to collaborate with Sunlighten's experienced team," commented Ewing.

Connie Zack, Co-Founder, Sunlighten, stated, "I'm thrilled about Sunlighten's acquisition of the Ice Barrel brand, as it allows us to expand our offerings and further support our wellness community with contrast therapies that empower people to feel better, do more, and live fully. I'm also excited to share emerging research around optimal timing, temperature, and gender-specific responses to cold therapy-information that will help us better personalize and elevate the wellness experience for everyone."

About Sunlighten

Celebrating 25 years of excellence, Sunlighten holds thirty-three patents, including the clinically proven SoloCarbon® far infrared sauna heater technology, which delivers up to 99% effectiveness in rejuvenating the body through superior quality and quantity of infrared energy. The Sunlighten mPulse Smart Sauna combines three individually isolated wavelengths plus red light at the therapeutic frequency, in addition to combining them together in six customized, science-backed, wellness programs designed to achieve optimal results at the touch of the button. Trusted by more than 200 doctors and health experts, including Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Dr. David Perlmutter, Dr. Amy Myers, and Dave Asprey, Sunlighten is a premier choice for wellness enthusiasts.

