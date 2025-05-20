Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Excluded
Votes
|
Number of
Votes
|
Percentage of
Votes
|
Number of
Votes
|
Percentage
of Votes
|
Approval of
the WCF as
required by
the Manual
|
27,303,441
|
98.40 %
|
445,315
|
1.60 %
|
75,446,071
|
Approval for
the WCF as
required by
MI 61-101
|
27,520,816
|
98.41 %
|
445,315
|
1.59 %
|
75,663,446
Mr. Dermot Desmond, through Vertigol Unlimited Company (" Vertigol "), is the ultimate beneficial holder of 75,446,071 common shares of the Company (the " Vertigol Shares "), representing over 35% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, and on that basis, a "related party" of the Company under MI 61-101. Dunebridge is also ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Desmond, and, as an affiliate of Vertigol under Mr. Desmond's common control, a "related party" of the Company under MI 61-101. Accordingly, for the purposes of the shareholder approval of the WCF under MI 61-101, the Vertigol Shares were excluded from the vote. Similarly, the 217,375 common shares registered to Mr. Jonathan Comerford, also a related party of Dunebridge, and accordingly, the Company, under MI 61-101, were excluded from the vote on the WCF in accordance with MI 61-101. For the purposes of the vote on the WCF under the Manual, the Vertigol Shares were excluded from the vote on the WCF in accordance with the Manual on the basis that Vertigol, as a control person of the company, and its affiliates, which includes Dunebridge, is an insider of the company.
The definitive terms of the WCF are incorporated into an amended and restated bridge credit facility agreement dated May 13, 2025 (the " A&R Bridge Facility Agreement ") with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd., (" Dunebridge ") as administrative agent, security trustee and lender thereunder Having received shareholder approval at the Meeting in respect of the WCF, the Company has drawn down on the balance of the WCF and will use the WCF on a revolving basis in accordance with its terms.
Shareholders also elected the following directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders as detailed in the table below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number of
Votes
|
Percentage of
Votes
|
Number of
Votes
|
Percentage of
Votes
|
Jonathan Comerford
|
97,899,568
|
94.67 %
|
5,512,634
|
5.33 %
|
Mark Wall
|
97,971,881
|
94.74 %
|
5,440,321
|
5.26 %
|
Brett Desmond
|
98,218,006
|
94.98 %
|
5,194,196
|
5.02 %
|
Karen Goracke
|
102,718,019
|
99.33 %
|
694,183
|
0.67 %
|
Daniel Johnson
|
102,616,499
|
99.23 %
|
795,703
|
0.77 %
|
Jeff Swinoga
|
102,629,238
|
99.24 %
|
782,964
|
0.76 %
KPMG was also re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation, with remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.
Mountain Province is a 49% participant with De Beers in the GK Mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué joint venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 96,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the GK Mine that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.
For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at .
