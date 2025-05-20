Understanding The Pool Construction Process: Timeline, Phases, And Considerations

- William GunzburgMETAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building a residential swimming pool is a multi-phase process that involves detailed planning, excavation, structural engineering, and a sequence of inspections and installations. While the final result is a finished pool designed for relaxation and recreation, the construction process itself can be extensive and includes several logistical and environmental considerations that impact timing and design.William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, outlines the key stages in the pool construction timeline, along with what property owners can anticipate as the work progresses. With each project differing based on soil type, access, weather, permitting, and custom features, clear expectations at each phase remain essential for success.“Most pool construction delays occur not because of poor planning, but because of factors beyond immediate control-rain, soil instability, permitting timelines, or material availability. Setting realistic expectations upfront avoids confusion and frustration,” said Gunzburg.1. Design and Permitting PhaseEvery pool construction project begins with a design consultation and site evaluation. During this phase, dimensions, depth, shape, and added features such as spas, waterfalls, or lighting systems are determined. Once finalized, plans are submitted to the local municipality or parish for approval.Permitting timelines vary by region, but in Jefferson Parish and surrounding areas, it can take several days to several weeks depending on the project's complexity and backlog at the permitting office. This phase also includes engineering reviews to ensure structural stability, adherence to zoning setbacks, and compliance with local safety regulations, including fencing and drainage requirements.2. Excavation and Site PreparationOnce permits are secured, excavation begins. This step involves removing soil and shaping the ground according to the pool's specifications. Access is a major factor in determining the timeline for excavation. In tight urban lots or fenced properties, machinery access may require temporary removal of obstacles or manual labor, which can slow down progress.Unexpected challenges such as underground utilities, groundwater, or unstable soil may also be encountered during this phase, requiring adjustments to engineering plans or additional foundation support. In southeast Louisiana, high water tables often necessitate the use of well-point systems or sump pumps during excavation.3. Steel Framework and PlumbingAfter excavation, the structural steel framework is installed to reinforce the pool shell. This grid of rebar forms the skeleton of the pool and provides the structural integrity needed to withstand shifting soil or hydrostatic pressure. At this stage, rough plumbing and preliminary electrical conduits are also laid for return lines, drains, skimmers, lights, and water features.A municipal inspection is usually required before moving to the next phase. Inspectors verify structural layout, spacing of steel bars, and compliance with plumbing code.4. Gunite or Shotcrete ApplicationGunite or shotcrete-types of pneumatically applied concrete-is used to form the actual shell of the pool. This process involves spraying concrete at high velocity over the steel framework to create a dense, durable structure. Once applied, the material must cure over several days to reach its full strength.During the curing period, the surface is typically misted regularly to prevent cracking due to rapid moisture loss. This step is critical, especially during hot Louisiana summers when evaporation rates are high.5. Tile, Coping, and Deck InstallationAfter the pool shell cures, decorative elements such as tile and coping (the stone or concrete edge that frames the pool) are installed. The surrounding pool deck-made from concrete, pavers, or stone-is then poured and finished. Deck layout and materials impact drainage and safety, and must be coordinated with the overall landscape plan.Weather can delay this phase if rain interferes with setting materials or finishing surfaces. Drainage slope and expansion joints are inspected prior to moving forward with interior finishes.6. Interior Finish and Pool StartupThe final interior finish-such as plaster, pebble, or quartz aggregate-is applied to the inside of the pool. This layer not only gives the pool its color and texture but also forms a waterproof seal. Once completed, the pool is immediately filled with water to prevent surface cracks and streaking during the cure.Simultaneously, startup procedures begin. Pumps, filters, heaters, and chemical systems are activated and tested. Water chemistry is carefully balanced during this period, and the pool is brushed daily to ensure a smooth surface cure. This phase typically takes several days, during which system performance is closely monitored.7. Final Inspection and HandoverOnce the pool is operational, a final inspection is conducted by local authorities. Inspectors verify barrier requirements (fencing, alarms, or covers), electrical bonding, grounding, and general compliance with building code. Any deficiencies must be corrected before a certificate of completion is issued.After inspection, the project transitions to maintenance education. Property owners receive training on water chemistry, equipment use, and cleaning routines. Automation systems and smart features, if included, are also reviewed during this time.Pool construction in southeast Louisiana involves environmental factors that demand careful planning, clear communication, and staged coordination across trades. With heavy clay soils, high humidity, and variable rainfall, timelines are best approached with flexibility and an understanding of process requirements at each stage.

