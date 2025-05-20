Eshare Announces Strategic Partnership With SMX To Advance Trusted Collaboration In Government And Regulated Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSHARE, a provider of trusted collaborative solutions built for enterprise and public sector use, today announced that they have strategically partnered with SMX, a leader in cloud, cybersecurity, and advanced technology solutions for public and private sector organizations. This partnership will enable eSHARE to leverage the SMX ElevateSM Intelligent Automation Platform to accelerate its journey toward FedRAMP Moderate authorization and expand its footprint across federal agencies and highly regulated industries.

eSHARE's secure email and content collaboration solutions are designed to help organizations share sensitive data without losing control. By integrating with Microsoft 365 and Azure, eSHARE empowers enterprises to enable external collaboration without compromising compliance, privacy, or user experience. Through this partnership, SMX will provide compliance automation, engineering support, and governance advisory services to help eSHARE meet the stringent security requirements of the U.S. federal government.

“Our partnership with SMX represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver Trusted Collaboration solutions that meet the highest standards of trust and compliance that our Govt as well as DIBs customers need,” said Nick Stamos, CEO of eSHARE.“SMX's proven expertise in FedRAMP and cloud automation is instrumental to our success as we enter the next phase of growth in regulated markets.”

SMX Elevate is a modular and extensible platform purpose-built to streamline compliance automation, continuous monitoring, and authorization processes across multiple frameworks. The platform has helped leading technology providers such as Dynatrace, Sophos, Deep Security, Beyond Identity, and others navigate FedRAMP and other compliance programs successfully.

“Our partnership with eSHARE highlights SMX's commitment to enabling secure, scalable innovation across government and regulated sectors,” said Rob Groat, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology at SMX.“By leveraging the SMX ElevateSM platform, we're helping eSHARE accelerate FedRAMP compliance while enhancing their ability to deliver trusted collaboration solutions that meet the complex security demands of federal agencies and critical infrastructure customers.”

eSHARE and SMX initiated their Authority to Operate (ATO) process in April 2025 and expect to be listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace by December 2025.

About eSHARE

eSHARE is transforming the digital workplace, enabling organizations to take control of secure, compliant collaboration within M365. Trusted by Global 2000 giants, including top names in aerospace and insurance, eSHARE delivers unparalleled data protection with intelligent guardrails and seamless user experiences. Accelerate M365 adoption, enhance secure collaboration with Copilot, and unlock your organization's full potential. Join the thousands of users across nearly every country in the world who rely on eSHARE as the driving force behind Trusted Collaboration.

For more information about eSHARE and its Trusted Collaboration solutions, please visit

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit .

CONTACT: E: ...a-eShar.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />