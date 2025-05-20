Dutch Foreign Minister: Ukraine War Outcome Will Shape Europe's Security Architecture

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has stated that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will significantly influence the future of Europe's security architecture for years, if not decades, to come.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Brussels on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"I pay close attention to the situation in Ukraine and its implications for European security as a whole - and therefore also for the Netherlands. The way this terrible war in Ukraine ends will have consequences for European security and how it will be structured in the coming years, perhaps even decades. So this is extremely important. It is truly a very serious matter," Veldkamp said.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is meeting today in Brussels, bringing together both foreign and defense ministers. A key item on both agendas is the continuation of EU support for Ukraine and backing its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Photo: X