Eyemart Express And Military Makeover With Montel® Join Forces To Help Arizona Veteran

Air Force veteran Matt Kosto (left) with Military Makeover with Montel host Art Edmonds (middle), and Eyemart Express district manager Michelle Judd (right) at Eyemart Express.

Optical retailer featured helping Air Force veteran family see clearly in inspiring series, airing June 6 on Lifetime TV

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National optical retailer Eyemart Express is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing veterans and military families with a partnership and appearance in the newest season of Military Makeover with Montel®. The mission-driven show on Lifetime TV premieres May 23, and will transform the home and life of Matt Kosto, an Air Force veteran living in Vail, Arizona. Eyemart Express is featured in an episode airing on June 6, in which it plays a pivotal role in improving the quality of life for Kosto and his wife, Virginia.

Kosto, a veteran who served 20 years in the Air Force, experienced several life challenges after his military service. In 2021, he lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident and developed complications, which set back his recovery. In the meantime, his wife was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

In the June 6 episode, viewers will see how Eyemart Express surprised the Kosto family with eye health services, including comprehensive eye exams and outfitting them with new glasses to help them clearly see their home's makeover and enjoy the next chapter of their lives together.

"After all Matt has done for our country, it was an honor to support him and his family with the same level of care and commitment through our full-service eye care and same-day glasses," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. "Working with Military Makeover with Montel® was an incredible opportunity to shed light on Matt and his story."

"The Eyemart Express team gave the Kosto family more than just glasses; they gave them a fresh start on their eye health and a clearer view of life," says Jack Schwartz, Executive Vice President of Programming for Military Makeover with Montel® and BrandStar Entertainment. "Their partnership allows us to provide these life-changing experiences for deserving veterans like Matt."

Catch Eyemart Express on Military Makeover with Montel® on June 6, and learn more about the optical retailer's commitment to giving back to veterans and military families here .

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is more than just a local eye care provider-we are eye care experts embedded in the fabric of our local communities. Doctor-founded in 1990, we have a team that has grown alongside our customers and their families, bringing quality and accessible eye care services to each town we serve. Deep partnerships with local optometrists, on-site technicians, and in-house labs enable us to deliver over 80% of glasses in one hour in our 255 stores nationwide. We offer a seamless blend of the latest technology, comprehensive eye care, and genuine human connection to deliver glasses that are "Made Today, Shipped Tomorrow" to any location in the U.S. Eyemart Express is a VSP VisionTM company, and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress .

About Military Makeover with Montel

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

