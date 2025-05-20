LG Streaming Week Brings Exceptional Deals For UAE Customers
Available in the UAE, the deals feature many of LG's strong streaming partners such as Shahid, OSN+, and Yango Play. Each streaming service offers customers access to extensive curated content libraries. The promotional offers include: one complimentary month of Shahid, two months at 50% off from OSN+, and three months free from Yango Play.
The offer will be available on LG TVs that are running webOS4.5 to webOS25 models, including 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME Go and the LG Smart Monitor.
To access the offer, all that the user has to do is click the LG Streaming Week banner on the webOS Home page and then select the partner banner that they are keen on using. Once the streaming partner is selected, they will be given a voucher via QR code, which the user can redeem to use the service.
This initiative reflects LG's commitment to enhancing customer value through strategic partnerships that expand access to premium entertainment. By combining cutting-edge hardware with exceptional streaming deals, LG makes quality content more accessible and affordable across the region. LG TVs leverage innovative features including intuitive controls, AI-powered recommendations, and smart home integration, delivering personalized entertainment experiences that seamlessly connect with modern lifestyles.
Whether you're a movie buff, a binge-watcher, or someone who loves discovering new content, LG Streaming Week ensures that your entertainment needs are met with convenience and affordability. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to unlock premium content and elevate your viewing experience.
