403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CAD Forecast Today 20/05: USD Bounces To CAD (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar has pulled back just a bit against the Canadian dollar , but it has recovered quite nicely during the trading session in order to form a bit of a hammer. This of course is a situation where we've seen a lot of noisy behavior right above the crucial 1.39 level. Interest rates in the United States and Canada both have been somewhat fluctuating and that has caused a little bit of noise in this pair. Nonetheless, I do believe that the US dollar will eventually try to break out, but in the meantime, things are going to be very quiet and very sideways.
Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions ? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.EURUSD Chart by TradingView
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment