SWISS Not Flying To Tel Aviv Until June 8

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will not be flying to Tel Aviv up to and including June 8 due to the current situation in the Middle East. This content was published on May 20, 2025 - 15:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Affected passengers will be notified and, if possible, rebooked on other flights if they so wish, SWISS announced.

Alternatively, the airline is offering either a free rebooking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price. This was also stated in the press release on Tuesday.

In a rocket attack on Israel, the Yemeni Houthi militia first hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv at the beginning of May. SWISS and its parent company Lufthansa subsequently announced that they would no longer fly to Israel for security reasons. This measure has since been extended twice.

After Israel's army resumed its attacks in the Gaza Strip on March 18, the Houthi militia once again regularly fired missiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. According to information on its website, the entire Lufthansa Group is suspending flights to Tel Aviv until June 8.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

