Preventing Damage With Copperhead's Complete Utility Locating System®
Here's how the Complete Utility Locating System works-and where it outsmarts traditional installs.
Step 1: Conduct
Copperhead's system advocates locating accuracy and efficiency - beginning with the conductor. Copperhead copper-clad steel (CCS) tracer wire is an intelligent alternative to solid copper. Copperhead CCS delivers copper's conductivity with the strength and durability of steel. Copperhead meets ASTM B1010, which is the best measure you can take to protect against the corrosion, breakage, defects and imperfections that can cause problems when trying to locate your utility.
Whether you're trenching, plowing, directional drilling, or pipe bursting, there's a Copperhead Tracer Wire built for the job, including:
-
SoloShotTM Extra-High Strength for HDD installs
SoloShotTM Xtreme for the most demanding conditions
High Strength and SuperFlex for open trench applications
All Copperhead tracer wire is protected by a rugged HDPE jacket and available in APWA uniform colors to properly identify the utility.
Step 2: Connect
Solid connections are critical for the locate signal to continue flowing throughout the entire tracer wire system. Weak or corroded splices can create a ground fault and interrupt the signal flow, rendering the line unlocatable. That's why Copperhead offers a full line of corrosion-proof connectors , like SnakeBite® Locking Connector , filled with dielectric silicone gel for maximum durability or longevity.
Whether connecting a mainline to a service or tying in access points, these connections hold up underground and will stand the test of time.
Step 3: Ground
Proper grounding is often overlooked-but without it, it's difficult to create the electrical circuit needed for successful utility locating. Copperhead's system includes magnesium drive-in ground rods that draw the signal down the target line. When the electrical circuit is completed, the result is an accurate, efficient locate.
Proper grounding at dead ends and access points can be the difference between an accurate locate and a total miss. Some Copperhead access points even allow you to turn the ground on or off, giving you control over which direction your locate signal will travel.
Step 4: Access
To connect to tracer wire, you need access to it. Copperhead makes that easy with at-grade and above-grade access points , including:
-
SnakePit® Access Point and BoaBox Point
Cobra & SnakeSkin Access Points
Integrated MambaTM Marker Posts with built-in locate terminals
From single-terminal setups to five-terminal configurations, these access points allow for easy connection, grounding, and isolating sections of the utility. The components are rugged, highly visible, and purpose-built for utility environments.
Step 5: Locate
With the system complete, it's time to locate. Copperhead's ViperMagTM Pipe & Cable Locator combines a powerful transmitter and receiver for precise tracing-whether during construction, before backfilling, or at final project handoff.
Then, mark the line with Copperhead's MambaTM Marker Posts , available in five configurations including:
-
Flat
Round
Locate (with access terminal)
Cathodic (with test station)
Triad (for marking multiple lines at once)
These highly visible markers reduce the risk of future strikes and provide a long-term access point for locates.
One System. Five Steps. Zero Guesswork.
Copperhead's Complete Utility Locating System isn't a collection of parts-it's a strategy. When installed together, each step reinforces the next, ensuring accurate, repeatable, and reliable locates long after the project is complete.
Just like its namesake, Copperhead's Complete Utility Location System is built to dominate in hostile underground environments-tough-skinned, resilient, and able to corner its target with precision.
This system helps protect critical underground assets, prevent damage, avoid callbacks, and keep projects on track.
For more information about Copperhead Industries and its Complete Utility Locating System, please visit copperheadwire .
