Elon Musk Shares His Vision For AI, Electric Vehicles At QEF 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk called for regulatory reforms in the automotive and artificial intelligence industries to align with advancements in these rapidly evolving fields.

Speaking remotely at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), Musk reaffirmed his commitment to leading Tesla for the next five years, addressing concerns from investors who questioned his long-term dedication to the company.

He clarified that his advisory role to US President Donald Trump through the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, does not constitute a conflict of interest, stating that his role is purely consultative and does not involve decision-making authority. He also praised the department's recent successes and progress.

Musk discussed the future of artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, emphasizing how modern technology is set to reshape the world. He also touched on the Starlink satellite internet service and its future outlook.

Responding to questions about his future involvement in political campaign financing, Musk stated that he plans to spend less on campaigns in the future, but if he sees a need for political spending, he will do so.

He also denied having recent communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, clarifying that their last conversation took place five years ago.