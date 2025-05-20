Oregon-Based Internet Provider Announces Expansion Into Salem Metro Region

Hunter Communications aims to provide cost-efficient fiber service to 7,000 residential customers in the market by 2026

MEDFORD, Ore., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunter Communications , a leading provider of fiber-optic internet and telecommunications services, announced its planned expansion into Salem, Oregon.

The company's intentions to grow its footprint in the state's capital helps close a connectivity gap for businesses and residents who currently lack access to reliable high-speed fiber internet in their communities.

The company plans to activate service in under-connected areas of Salem sometime this summer, including neighborhoods such as Morningside, Faye Wright, Grant, and Highland.

"We are eager to be able to bring Hunter's best-in-class fiber internet services to Salem this year," said Michael Wynschenk, CEO of Hunter Communications. "Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for today's digital landscape, and our expansion into Salem reflects our commitment to bridging the digital divide and enhancing connectivity for all."

This announcement makes Hunter one of the only fiber providers in the Salem market and will increase access to neighborhoods who currently lack state-of-the-art fiber-optic infrastructure. Hunter has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge fiber-optic solutions throughout Oregon.

As one of Oregon's fastest-growing cities, Salem is experiencing rising demand for fiber technology to support a diverse community and the increasing number of remote workers who have relocated to the area. This expansion will enhance the region's economic development while closing the digital divide for consumers.

With this expansion, Salem residential customers will benefit from speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, ensuring seamless streaming, remote work, online learning, and the full range of home-based media devices. Following recent growth and success in downtown Eugene, Hunter will also continue to expand its commercial service with speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Hunter's expansion into Salem aligns with the company's mission to provide superior internet solutions backed by local customer support. With a focus on community-driven service, Hunter is dedicated to delivering top-tier performance and customer satisfaction.

By investing in regional infrastructure, Hunter Communications growth in Salem is likely to create new job opportunities and strengthen Salem's position as a tech-forward city.

About Hunter Communications

Hunter Communications is headquartered in Medford, Oregon, where the company has established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. With multi-gig speeds, no data caps, competitive pricing, and customer service representatives who genuinely care, Hunter's 3,000-plus mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber .

SOURCE Hunter Communications

