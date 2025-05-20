Cambridge Capital Announces Combination Of Everest Transportation Systems And Simple Logistics, Creating A Powerhouse In Freight Brokerage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Capital ("Cambridge"), a leading investment firm focused on the applied supply chain, today announced the combination of existing portfolio company Everest Transportation Systems, a transportation brokerage focused on dry truckload and drayage moves, with Simple Logistics, a transportation brokerage specializing in service-sensitive refrigerated truckload freight.

The combination will enable both companies to expand scale, capture significant operational efficiencies, and offer an enhanced suite of services, including cross-selling opportunities and a more robust carrier network, positioning the combined company for even greater growth in the years ahead. Customers and carriers will experience the enhanced financial strength of the combined platform with Cambridge's backing.

This combination marks a strategic milestone for Everest Transportation Systems, which has been redefining operational efficiency through its tech-enabled platform and unique "owned and operated" offshore labor model. By integrating Simple Logistics' specialized capabilities in refrigerated logistics, Everest will diversify its portfolio and continue to enhance capabilities for a broader client base.

In August 2021, Cambridge completed a majority investment in Everest, a founder-owned freight brokerage. Everest specializes in full truckload, drayage, intermodal, hazmat, expedited and volume partials, with a focus on stable, non-cyclical industries such as food and beverage. Everest has achieved great success today in part because of level of automation, but also due to its unique "owned and operated" offshore labor force to reinforce its North America operations.

In partnership with Everest's management team, Cambridge has executed multiple value creation initiatives. Cambridge completely re-platformed Everest to leverage leading cloud-based software applications and tools in an integrated fashion, optimizing both internal workflows and customer experience. Additionally, Cambridge recruited a leading Independent Board Chairman, Chris Pickett, who built Coyote Logistics from inception until a $1.8 billion exit to UPS.

Simple Logistics is a well-established freight brokerage provider specializing in timely, efficient, complex, and service sensitive movement of refrigerated freight and dry van requirements for large customers. The Company is led by Steve Spoerl (CEO), who has decades of experience in truck leasing, food distribution, and supply chain, and Jim Caine (COO) and Jeff Paul (CFO), who will all be joining the Everest platform post-transaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Simple Logistics to the Everest Transportation Systems family," said Jake Elperin, Co-Founder and CEO of Everest Transportation Systems. "Steve and his team have built a strong reputation in the industry since 2012, and their expertise and network will be invaluable as we work together to serve a growing and diverse customer base," said Phil Weber, Co-Founder and COO of Everest Transportation Systems.

Steve Spoerl, CEO of Simple Logistics, said, "This combination represents a pivotal opportunity for Simple Logistics. We are excited to join forces with Everest and leverage their extensive domestic and offshore infrastructure, technology, and market reach. The synergies between our two companies will ensure continued growth while providing exceptional service and creating new opportunities for all."

"The combination of Everest and Simple Logistics creates a sizeable, highly diversified asset-light freight brokerage with leadership across multiple key modes and market niches, poised to capitalize on the freight market upswing and operational benefits from the model we built with Everest," said Ben Gordon, Founder and Managing Partner of Cambridge Capital. "Both companies will also benefit from access to growth capital and the financial backing of an industry-focused financial sponsor," said Matt Smalley, Principal of Cambridge Capital.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Cambridge Capital and Everest Transportation Systems. Wintrust Financial Corporation provided incremental debt financing. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Simple Logistics.

About Cambridge Capital:

Cambridge Capital ( ) is an investment firm focused on the supply chain sector. The firm provides private equity to finance the expansion, recapitalization, or acquisition of growth companies in transportation, logistics and supply chain technology. Our philosophy is to invest in companies where our operating expertise and in-depth supply chain knowledge can help our portfolio companies achieve outstanding value.

About Everest Transportation Systems:

Everest Transportation Systems ( ) is a high-growth, unique freight brokerage, currently focused on over the road surface transportation. Everest specializes in full truckload, drayage, intermodal, hazmat, expedited and volume partials, with a focus on stable, non-cyclical industries such as food and beverage. Everest has achieved great success today in part because of its level of automation, but also due to its unique "owned and operated" offshore labor force to reinforce its North American operations.

About Simple Logistics:

Simple Logistics ( ) is a technology-driven freight brokerage based in St. Charles, Illinois, dedicated to simplifying the shipping experience for both shippers and carriers. With a focus on personalized service, process efficiency, and customer transparency, Simple Logistics delivers flexible solutions across a range of freight types, including temperature-controlled and dry van shipments. The company combines strong Midwest roots with a growing national presence - including an office in Fort Myers, Florida - to support long-term customer success.

For further information, please contact:

Pascale Curran

Cambridge Capital

+1-561-932-1602

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Capital LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED