North America Dominates The Golf Simulator Market

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The market growth is attributed to an increase in the number of golf participation across the world leading to an increasing number of golf facilities centers and the emergence of GPS based devices that help professional golfers that provide accurate insights for the 18-hole or 9-hole courses. Moreover, integration of the golf simulators with virtual reality technology is anticipated to be a better prospect during the forecast period. Moreover, high installation costs coupled with the limited number of avid golfers across the globe is hindering the growth of the market.

The golf simulators market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2025 to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Key Highlights



By Region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 54%, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

The simulator system segment held the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The portable segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The indoor segment holds the largest market share of more than 60% on account of the increasing adoption of indoor portable golf simulators The commercial space segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2019.

Competitive Players

Golfzon Co., LtdFull Swing GolfVgolfHD GolfTruGolfBogolfSkyTrakUneekor GolfForesight SportsOptishot GolfGolf Advanced Golf Simulators LLCTrackManAboutGolf LimitedErnest Sports LLCToptracerPhigolfTeetime VenturesSports Coachx-golfProTee United B.VSimworkInhome GolfGolf Tech SystemsBushnell GolfTopgolf International, IncRain Or Shine GolfAce Indoor GolfGolf InFlight Scope Recent Developments

Recent Developments



January 2022 – Golfzon Newdin Group announced an expansion with Leadbetter academies to open high-tech indoor golf facilities in the U.S. in 2022.

June 2021 – SkyTrak announced a new product launch known as a launch monitor for £1995. This is substantially more expensive, but this is due to the product's advanced technology and accuracy. Skytrak has to be a few feet away from your ball, and it works best indoors rather than outdoors.

January 2020 – A TruGolf Distributor, Sticks and Stones Golf (SSG) announced the installation of new Vista 12 golf simulators in North Jersey Country Club. The distributor delivered, installed, and satisfied all the requirements on time and within the budget.

May 2018 – Full Swing Golf announced its Pro Series Simulators Line, including infrared dual tracking technology. It also introduced the sports series line, which uses industry-leading camera-based dual tracking technology. April 2018 – SkyTrack LLC announced Version 3.1 of the Sky Track App featuring new performance enhancements, including fairway practice, shot optimizer, and skypro integration.

Segmentation

By OfferingSimulator SystemSimulator ServicesSimulator SoftwareBy Product TypePortableBuilt-inBy Simulator TypeFull Swing SimulatorsVirtual Reality (VR) GolfSimulatorsBy End-Use/ApplicationCommercial SpaceCorporate EventsColleges and UniversitiesOthersBy Distribution ChannelDirectIndirectModern TradeExclusive StoresSpecialty StoresSports Chain OutletsOnline Retailers