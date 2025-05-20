North America Dominates The Golf Simulator Market
The market growth is attributed to an increase in the number of golf participation across the world leading to an increasing number of golf facilities centers and the emergence of GPS based devices that help professional golfers that provide accurate insights for the 18-hole or 9-hole courses. Moreover, integration of the golf simulators with virtual reality technology is anticipated to be a better prospect during the forecast period. Moreover, high installation costs coupled with the limited number of avid golfers across the globe is hindering the growth of the market.
The golf simulators market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2025 to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period (2025-2033).
Key Highlights
-
By Region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 54%, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
The simulator system segment held the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
The portable segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
The indoor segment holds the largest market share of more than 60% on account of the increasing adoption of indoor portable golf simulators
The commercial space segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2019.
Golfzon Co., Ltd Full Swing Golf Vgolf HD Golf TruGolf Bogolf SkyTrak Uneekor Golf Foresight Sports Optishot Golf Golf Advanced Golf Simulators LLC TrackMan AboutGolf Limited Ernest Sports LLC Toptracer Phigolf Teetime Ventures Sports Coach x-golf ProTee United B.V Simwork Inhome Golf Golf Tech Systems Bushnell Golf Topgolf International, Inc Rain Or Shine Golf Ace Indoor Golf Golf In Flight Scope Recent Developments
Recent Developments
-
January 2022 – Golfzon Newdin Group announced an expansion with Leadbetter academies to open high-tech indoor golf facilities in the U.S. in 2022.
June 2021 – SkyTrak announced a new product launch known as a launch monitor for £1995. This is substantially more expensive, but this is due to the product's advanced technology and accuracy. Skytrak has to be a few feet away from your ball, and it works best indoors rather than outdoors.
January 2020 – A TruGolf Distributor, Sticks and Stones Golf (SSG) announced the installation of new Vista 12 golf simulators in North Jersey Country Club. The distributor delivered, installed, and satisfied all the requirements on time and within the budget.
May 2018 – Full Swing Golf announced its Pro Series Simulators Line, including infrared dual tracking technology. It also introduced the sports series line, which uses industry-leading camera-based dual tracking technology.
April 2018 – SkyTrack LLC announced Version 3.1 of the Sky Track App featuring new performance enhancements, including fairway practice, shot optimizer, and skypro integration.
By Offering Simulator System Simulator Services Simulator Software By Product Type Portable Built-in By Simulator Type Full Swing Simulators Virtual Reality (VR) GolfSimulators By End-Use/Application Commercial Space Corporate Events Colleges and Universities Others By Distribution Channel Direct Indirect Modern Trade Exclusive Stores Specialty Stores Sports Chain Outlets Online Retailers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment