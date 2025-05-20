Director Information JK Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements

At the outset, the Director took a detailed review of logistical arrangements, including the installation of public address systems (PAS), staff deployment, and the formulation of a comprehensive media and publicity plan.

He emphasized the need for robust staff deployment and seamless coordination across all designated locations.

Stressing the importance of early preparedness, the Director instructed that foolproof arrangements be made in advance for the smooth installation and operation of PAS at all earmarked spots to ensure better convenience for the pilgrims.

He further directed that preparations related to installation of hoardings, banners, and other publicity materials be completed well in advance at all identified locations.

He issued strict instructions for effective coordination among the designated staff to ensure that all stations remain functional and operate smoothly until the culmination of the sacred pilgrimage.

The chair was briefed on the current status of arrangements, including the availability of staff and the installation of necessary equipment and machinery for the hassle-free functioning of stations during the Yatra. Officers also apprised the Director of the facilities being put in place, in line with past practices.

The Director underscored the importance of effective publicity campaigns to disseminate vital information about the Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Headquarters Vivek Puri, Joint Director Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz Ahmad Bukhari, Joint Director Jammu Deepak Dubey, Deputy Director Information PR, Deputy Director Central, concerned District Information Officers, and other officials.

