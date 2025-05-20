Stable Moments Expands Trauma-Informed Mentorship Model To Schools And Community Organizations Nationwide

Building life skills through, trauma-informed community mentorship

Now anyone can launch a program for foster youth in their community

- Rebecca Britt, FounderORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stable Moments , a national training and certification company known for its trauma-informed mentorship model for youth in foster care, announced today the official launch of its expanded program format-now available to schools, churches, and community-based organizations across the United States and internationally.The program, which has successfully operated for over a decade with equine-assisted mentorship, is now available without a horse component, allowing more communities to offer transformative support to foster and adopted youth. With 40 certified locations already operating across the country, this next phase of growth brings the Stable Moments mission to a wider range of settings-removing barriers and scaling impact.“This is how we end the foster care crisis,” said Rebecca Britt, Founder of Stable Moments.“Not by waiting for sweeping policy changes, but by giving everyday people the tools to show up consistently for kids in care. Mentorship is the magic-and now, it's accessible anywhere.”Stable Moments was originally developed as a one-on-one mentorship program facilitated through equine-assisted learning. Over the years, Britt recognized that while the horses have unique healing abilities, it was the consistent, trauma-informed relationship between mentor and child that sparked the most growth. The newly launched program format allows schools, faith-based groups, and other nonprofits to implement the proven Stable Moments model without needing a farm or horses.Each certified program is led by a trained Program Director and pairs foster and adopted children with the same mentor every week for 10 months. Through structured activities, children build life skills in six key areas: self-worth, self-regulation, emotional awareness, healthy relationships, responsibility, and independence.Stable Moments provides certified locations with all necessary training, curriculum, tools, and mentor resources-including a comprehensive program manual, 25 structured activities, and the popular Meaningful Moments conversation cards.To learn more about launching a Stable Moments program in your community, visit .More About Stable MomentsStable Momentsdevelops life skills in foster and adopted youth for healthy transitions into adulthood through a 10-month mentorship program. Using a structured session model and individualized plans of care, children build critical life skills in areas like self-worth, self-regulation, and healthy relationships. Founded by social worker Rebecca Britt in 2014, the program is grounded in trauma-informed principles and has expanded to over 40 locations nationwide. The program's goal is simple but powerful: provide one stable relationship per child to disrupt cycles of trauma and build a path to healthy adulthood.Media Contact:

