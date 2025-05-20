Bob's Red Mill Debuts New Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with Bob's Signature Blend of premium flours, Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix creates a tender, moist cake with a decadent ribbon of cinnamon sugar in every bite. The new mix is made with the simple, high-quality ingredients that Bob's Red Mill is known for, with no artificial flavors or colors. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, dessert or a sweet snack, Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix comes complete with a Cinnamon Sugar Topping Packet, to create warm and cozy swirls in the cake, as well as an irresistibly sweet and crunchy top. Requiring just three ingredients – eggs, butter or oil, and water – the new mix offers a foolproof shortcut to homemade taste and texture, minus the fuss.

The new Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix is the latest addition to Bob's Red Mill's line of Signature Blends Baking Mixes, which feature expertly crafted blends of premium flours, premeasured and mixed. Taking the guesswork out of baking, the Signature Blends line includes Fudgy Brownie Mix , Golden Cornbread Mix , Classic Yellow Cake Mix , and Decadent Chocolate Cake Mix .

"The success of our innovative Signature Blends Baking Mix line reflects a growing demand for high-quality, approachable baking solutions," said Daniel Barba, Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "The new Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix thoughtfully expands the line, honoring timeless flavors while staying true to Bob's Red Mill's commitment to quality ingredients."

Certified Non-GMO Project Verified, Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix is available now, exclusively at Whole Foods Market and Amazon. The mix will retail for $6.89.

To learn more about Bob's Red Mill and its expansive line of baking and breakfast products, visit .

About Bob's Red Mill

Bob's Red Mill started with good ingredients in 1978, and they've brought people together with delicious homemade food ever since. Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit for more information.

