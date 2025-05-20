Make It In The Emirates Features Strong Lineup Of Business Enablers And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates is witnessing remarkable engagement from the UAE's leading business enablers, investment firms, and financial institutions, underlining the event's role as a key catalyst for industrial growth and economic diversification.

Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22 May, featuring participation from over 720 exhibitors.

A dedicated section within the exhibition has brought together an influential group of entities driving the nation's industrial strategy. Participating organisations include International Holding Company (IHC), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), KEZAD Group, and others. Their presence underscores a shared commitment to supporting manufacturers, enabling new partnerships, and expanding access to capital, resources, and infrastructure for industrial enterprises across the UAE.

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Industry & Trade Officer at ADIO, commented:“Make it in the Emirates is the UAE's launchpad for global industrial growth. As co-host of this year's edition, ADIO is advancing this momentum by driving investment, promoting advanced manufacturing, and supporting local and global industrial growth while solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a world-class industrial hub. This impactful forum is our moment to showcase the emirate's globally competitive ecosystem and the scale of its diverse local industries. By fostering international trade partnerships and enhancing export opportunities, ADIO is reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a key player in global supply chains, accelerating the emirate's economic growth.”

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said:“KEZAD Group is driven by Abu Dhabi's vision for a diversified economy that harnesses advanced technologies for sustainable industrial development. KEZAD is committed to facilitating industry-wide manufacturing that continues to push boundaries and excels in establishing market presence and growth for regional and global businesses.”

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, added:“Since its inception, Mubadala has been guided by a clear purpose: to accelerate economic diversification and strengthen the foundations of the UAE economy. We have focused on building national champions that drive industrial growth and serve on a global scale. This commitment goes beyond investment. It reflects our ambition to create lasting impact, support local manufacturing, empower Emirati talent, and reinforce resilient supply chains. Together with our partners and the UAE's visionary leadership, we remain focused on shaping a thriving and sustainable economic future.”

Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President – Strategy & Excellence, EDGE, said:“This partnership represents a powerful synergy between EDGE's expertise in advanced technology and the UAE's vision for a vigorous, self-sufficient industrial sector. By working alongside Make it in the Emirates, we are advancing an ecosystem where innovation thrives, manufacturing evolves, and the nation's technological leadership is strengthened. It's about creating tangible impact-developing homegrown capabilities, nurturing new opportunities, and setting new benchmarks for industrial excellence.”

As Make it in the Emirates 2025 continues, the strong presence of these enablers highlights the UAE's integrated approach to driving industrial progress-by uniting policy, investment, infrastructure, and innovation. The exhibition serves as a live platform where industry leaders, government entities, and investors convene to shape the future of manufacturing and unlock new growth pathways for the region and beyond.