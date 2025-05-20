Twelve Tables Press Announces The Publication Of C. Evan Stewart's 'Law In American History (And In Mine)'

Cover of C. Evan Stewart's Law in American History (And in Mine)

From the coming of the Civil War, to the great trials, lawyer and historian C. Evan Stewart spins wonderful yarns about the law in these United States.

- Evan Thomas, Author of First: Sandra Day O'ConnorNORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twelve Tables Press today announces its newest publication, Law in American History (And in Mine) by C. Evan Stewart, author of the Worst Supreme Court Decisions, Ever!, and Myron Taylor: The Man Nobody Knew. Available via Amazon Books, Distributors Ingram and Baker & Taylor for library and bookstore sales, or directly from Twelve Tables Press at“I have read Evan Stewart before-as litigator, historian, and legal scholar. But in this latest magisterial effort, one encounters Stewart speaking in a different register, this time as raconteur, legal provocateur, contrarian, polemicist (in the best sense). In each chapter, I was challenged by fresh insights that made me question my previous intuitions about famous cases, personalities, and events. And his impish sense of humor shines through despite the seriousness of the task.”-Jens David Ohlin, Dean & Professor of Law, Cornell Law SchoolThis book charts that uneven trajectory, investigating great and infamous trials, chronicling historic individuals' entanglements within the legal system, demonstrating how the high and mighty have sometimes gotten away (literally) with murder, illustrating the significance of individual lawyers to our nation, and revealing how single trials and hearings have changed the course of American history. C. Evan Stewart pulls no punches in his compelling accounts of the law during our country's 200-plus years.Law in American History (And in Mine)ISBN 978-1946074454 List Price: $28.95C. Evan Stewart recently retired as a senior partner in an international law firm headquartered in New York City. Mr. Stewart is a visiting professor at Cornell University and an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School. In addition, he is a contributing columnist for the New York Law Journal, New York Business Law Journal, and the Federal Bar Council Quarterly; he has published approximately 300 articles on a variety of legal subjects, and is frequently featured in the national media and regularly speaks across the country on securities, professional responsibility, and complex litigation issues. In 2016, he received the Sanford D. Levy Award from the New York State Bar Association for his contributions to the field of legal ethics. Mr. Stewart is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York. He is also a Director and Treasurer of Humanities New York. Mr. Stewart has served as a Trustee of Cornell University, Westminster School, the American University of Bulgaria, the American Historical Association, the Young Women's Christian Association of the USA, YMCA Camping Services, and the Federal Bar Council. Mr. Stewart is also the author of Myron Taylor: The Man Nobody Knew (Twelve Tables Press 2023) and The Worst Supreme Court Decisions, Ever! (And Related Tales) (Twelve Tables Press 2024).

