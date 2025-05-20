POLYWOOD® Turns 35 And Launches Their Most Innovative Lumber Yet

SYRACUSE, Ind., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYWOOD ®, the leader in sustainable, American-made outdoor furniture, reaches a milestone of 35 years of manufacturing all-weather lumber and quality American craftsmanship. Makers of the original all-weather Adirondack chair, known for its durability and weather resistance, have led the industry in sustainability and enduring style for over three decades. Their innovation in the space continues with the launch of POLYWOOD Select TM, created to offer a new premium aesthetic for any outdoor space.

Founded in 1990, POLYWOOD began with a mission to convert plastic waste into durable, sustainable lumber. What started in an Indiana garage with a single Adirondack chair, has grown into a brand that offers thousands of outdoor furniture products, with manufacturing operations in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina.

"POLYWOOD has always stood for craftsmanship, sustainability, and uncompromising quality-these values continue to drive us as we introduce new products like POLYWOOD SelectTM," said Founder Doug Rassi.

The creation of POLYWOOD SelectTM highlights the brand's commitment to engineering and aims to meet consumer demand for a variety of finishes and textures. This new lumber features two major proprietary advancements:



MicrocellTM Technology provides enhanced resistance to moisture over HeritageTM.

GenuineGrainTM Finish offers a highly detailed texture enhanced with TrueTone hues and rich striations for a uniquely elevated aesthetic.

SelectTM is available in three colorways-Natural, Kona, and Driftwood-and debuts across top-selling POLYWOOD collections, including Modern Adirondack, EDGE, Vineyard, Nautical, and the PW Designer Series. Like all POLYWOOD lumber options, SelectTM features SolidcoreTM durability, providing unmatched strength and solid high-density polyethylene (HDPE) construction, ColorStayTM technology for lasting color and fade resistance, and is crafted from ClimateTuffTM materials, rigorously tested to withstand extreme conditions and ensure peak performance outdoors. Prices vary by collection, with the bestselling Modern Adirondack Chair starting at $349 in SelectTM finishes.

This launch reinforces the brand's commitment to innovation and growth. With a strong foundation in lean manufacturing, internally developed engineering capabilities, and a deeply integrated supply chain, POLYWOOD is well-positioned to continue expanding its product collections and U.S. operations to meet the needs of American consumers.

A limited assortment of SelectTM products are available as a part of POLYWOOD's 35-year anniversary sale, which will run through June 2, 2025 at polywood/anniversary-sale . Explore the new SelectTM line at polywood/select .

ABOUT POLYWOOD®

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana, POLYWOOD® is a vertically integrated manufacturer of recycled HDPE outdoor living products. POLYWOOD is a leading brand in this fast-growing, structurally advantaged material category, which is benefiting from the material's superior durability, minimal maintenance, and infinite recyclability. More than 30 years ago, POLYWOOD was the first to create all-weather outdoor living products using recycled plastics. The company's mission remains the same today – POLYWOOD is forever outdoor living products designed to be loved through countless seasons and proudly crafted in America with industry-leading sustainability practices. The company's manufacturing operations are in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. POLYWOOD currently employs approximately 1,650 people operating from leased facilities comprising 2.0 million square feet. For more information, visit .

SOURCE POLYWOOD

