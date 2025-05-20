Eden Expands Access To Glutathione Injection Protocols Through Independent Licensed Providers And Pharmacies
"Oxidative balance is an emerging area of interest for people pursuing wellness and longevity strategies," said Adam McBride, CEO of Eden. "At Eden, we connect members with independent licensed providers to explore evidence-informed options that may align with their personal goals, without relying on in-clinic visits or unverified supplements."
"While more research is needed, preliminary studies suggest glutathione may support antioxidant activity in the body," said Dr. Rebecca Emch, VP of Pharmacy and Medical Operations at Eden. "By offering access to this therapy through licensed medical guidance, we aim to make care more informed and convenient."
"Our goal at Eden is to simplify the path to personalized care," said Josh Khan, President and Co-Founder of Eden. "By helping people access independent licensed providers and trusted pharmacies from the comfort of home, we're lowering barriers and empowering smarter choices about health."
About Eden
Eden is a health company that connects individuals with licensed doctors, compounding pharmacies, and nutrition solutions designed to support metabolic health. Through a seamless online experience, Eden helps patients explore personalized treatment options, offering a convenient approach to overall wellness support.
I mportant Disclosures
Glutathione injectable therapy is only available through licensed provider consultation and prescription. This compounded formulation is not reviewed or approved by the FDA. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.
SOURCE Eden
