"Unseen, Unstoppable, Unmatched": IAF Releases Stirring Video After Precision Strikes In Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has unveiled a stirring video showcasing its capabilities and resolve in responding to threats. Titled "Indian Air Force - Responds with resolve always...", the clip was released on social media following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India's recent counterterrorism action against Pakistan.

The video features captivating visuals of IAF operations, accompanied by the powerful track "Aarambh hai prachand" by Piyush Mishra from the film Gulaal. The clip portrays the IAF as "unseen, unstoppable, and unmatched," showcasing the swift and precise nature of its aerial strikes. The aircraft are depicted as "swift, lethal, and agile," striking targets with "high precision."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. The IAF carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and a key Lashkar-e-Taiba site in Muridke.

Following the IAF's strikes, Pakistan responded with shelling across the Line of Control and attempted drone attacks along border areas. In a coordinated retaliation, the IAF targeted radar installations, communication hubs, and airbases at 11 locations inside Pakistan, including high-value targets like Nur Khan Airbase and Rahim Yar Khan Airbase. The hostilities de-escalated on May 10 after both nations agreed to a ceasefire, although India has stated that Operation Sindoor is "paused, not over."