Atrenew Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE ), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total net revenues grew by 27.5% to RMB4,653.5 million (US$641.3 million) from RMB3,651.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Income from operations was RMB72.7 million (US$10.0 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB43.4 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB111.9 million (US$15.4 million), compared to RMB80.2 million in the same period of 2024. Number of consumer products transacted[2] was 9.5 million compared to 8.4 million in the same period of 2024.

[1]. See "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information. [2]. "Number of consumer products transacted" represents the number of consumer products distributed to merchants and consumers through transactions on the Company's PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates in a given period, prior to returns and cancellations, excluding the number of consumer products collected through AHS Recycle; a single consumer product may be counted more than once according to the number of times it is transacted on PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates through the distribution process to end consumer.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We are pleased to report that our total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 once again exceeded the high end of our guidance, reaching RMB4,653.5 million and representing a 27.5% year-over-year growth. The strong performance was driven in part by the national smartphone subsidy program, which has accelerated consumer adoption of trade-in programs, facilitating device upgrades while maximizing the lifecycle value of pre-owned electronics. To further strengthen our ecosystem, we launched our first offline Paijitang flagship store in Shenzhen, serving as a B2B front-end distribution center for business owners. This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality products and promoting compliant, sustainable growth within the pre-owned electronics market."

Mr. Rex Chen, Chief Financial Officer of ATRenew, added, "In tandem with the implementation of the national subsidy program, we strategically deepened partnerships with key players to accelerate trade-in adoption and enhance brand visibility for AHS Recycle while maintaining disciplined operating expenses. We also employed adaptive pricing strategies to improve our margins compared to the same period of 2024, contributing to strong growth in non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter. Aligned with our long-term strategic roadmap, we remain focused on enhancing user-centric experiences through precision operational management, delivering sustainable value for both users and shareholders."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenues increased by 27.5% to RMB4,653.5 million (US$641.3 million) from RMB3,651.1 million in the same period of 2024.



Net product revenues increased by 28.8% to RMB4,263.7 million (US$587.6 million) from RMB3,309.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the sales of pre-owned consumer electronics through the Company's online channels. Net service revenues increased by 14.2% to RMB389.8 million (US$53.7 million), compared to RMB341.3 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the service revenue generated from multi-category recycling business and PJT Marketplace.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Operating costs and expenses were RMB4,581.0 million (US$631.3 million), compared to RMB3,702.9 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 23.7%.



Merchandise costs were RMB3,615.9 million (US$498.3 million), compared to RMB2,947.8 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 22.7%. The increase was primarily due to the growth in product sales.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB427.8 million (US$59.0million), compared to RMB309.8 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 38.1%. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in personnel costs and logistics expenses as the Company conducted more recycling and transaction activities compared with the same period of 2024, and (ii) an increase in operation related expenses as the Company expanded its store networks and operation center capacity in the first quarter of 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB418.9 million (US$57.7 million), compared to RMB321.3 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 30.4%. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in advertising expenses and promotional campaign related expenses, and (ii) an increase in commission expenses in relation to channel service fees. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions resulting from the maturity of some intangible assets in the second quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were RMB63.4 million (US$8.7 million), compared to RMB73.8 million in the same period of 2024, representing a decrease of 14.1%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation. Technology and content expenses were RMB55.0 million (US$7.6 million), compared to RMB50.2 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 9.6%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations was RMB72.7 million (US$10.0 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB43.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB111.9 million (US$15.4 million), representing an increase of 39.5% from RMB80.2 million in the same period of 2024.

NET (LOSS) INCOME

Net income was RMB42.8 million (US$5.9 million), compared to a net loss of RMB92.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB78.0 million (US$10.8 million), representing an increase of 276.8% from RMB20.7 million in the same period of 2024.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET (LOSS) INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.26 (US$0.04), compared to basic and diluted net loss of RMB0.58 and RMB0.58 in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.48 (US$0.07), compared to RMB0.13 in the same period of 2024.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND FUNDS RECEIVABLE FROM THIRD PARTY PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and funds receivable from third party payment service providers were RMB2,782.3 million (US$383.4 million) as of March 31, 2025, as compared to RMB2,919.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB4,710.0 million and RMB4,810.0 million, representing an increase of 24.7% to 27.4% year-over-year. This forecast only reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Development

During the first quarter of 2025, ATRenew repurchased a total of approximately 0.4 million ADSs for approximately US$1.2 million under its current share repurchase program which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to US$50 million worth of its shares (including ADSs) through June 27, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 10.7 million ADSs for approximately US$27.1 million under this share repurchase program.

On March 31, 2025, ATRenew announced the grand opening of its first Paijitang flagship store in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen - China's premier electronics trade hub. As a front-end distribution center, the store features Paijitang's seamless online-to-offline integration, driving industry standardization and expansion. It allows buyers to browse inventory that have been professionally inspected and graded and then purchase onsite. This helps businesses reduce inventory costs and minimize logistics delays.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115 Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976 Access Code:

8219500

The replay will be accessible through May 27, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529 Access Code:

8341777

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at atrenew.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per ordinary share as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted income from operations is (loss) income from operations excluding the share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Adjusted net income is net (loss) income excluding the share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and tax effects of amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Adjusted net income per ordinary share is adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share.

The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in (loss) income from operations and net (loss) income. The Company also believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. The share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and tax effects of amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company's. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP financial measures for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income from operations, net income, and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per share, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

ATRenew Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

ICR LLC.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-212-537-0461

ATRENEW INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)





As of December 31,



As of March 31,





2024



2025





RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



1,970,183





1,809,162





249,309

Restricted cash



132,000





100,000





13,780

Short-term investments



583,764





577,892





79,636

Amount due from related parties, net



117,161





253,313





34,907

Inventories



535,070





736,219





101,454

Funds receivable from third party payment service providers



233,133





294,269





40,551

Prepayments and other receivables, net



598,045





699,052





96,332

Total current assets



4,169,356





4,469,907





615,969

Non-current assets:

















Long-term investments



556,136





523,326





72,116

Property and equipment, net



156,532





177,397





24,446

Intangible assets, net



56,603





30,124





4,151

Other non-current assets



152,094





154,955





21,353

Total non-current assets



921,365





885,802





122,066

TOTAL ASSETS



5,090,721





5,355,709





738,035

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term borrowings



225,000





281,000





38,723

Accounts payable



171,356





152,492





21,014

Contract liabilities



98,834





228,264





31,456

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



522,378





563,403





77,639

Accrued payroll and welfare



179,693





167,358





23,063

Amount due to related parties



109,730





139,786





19,263

Total current liabilities



1,306,991





1,532,303





211,158

Non-current liabilities:

















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



79,934





76,383





10,526

Deferred tax liabilities



9,244





5,272





727

Total non-current liabilities



89,178





81,655





11,253

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,396,169





1,613,958





222,411

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



3,694,552





3,741,751





515,624

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



5,090,721





5,355,709





738,035



ATRENEW INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)





Three months ended,





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2025





RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues























Net product revenues



3,309,819





4,460,603





4,263,679





587,551

Net service revenues



341,317





388,720





389,766





53,711

Operating (expenses) income (1)(2)























Merchandise costs



(2,947,815)





(3,905,118)





(3,615,916)





(498,287)

Fulfillment expenses



(309,768)





(396,948)





(427,849)





(58,959)

Selling and marketing expenses



(321,337)





(376,421)





(418,858)





(57,720)

General and administrative expenses



(73,825)





(91,111)





(63,374)





(8,733)

Technology and content expenses



(50,183)





(56,973)





(55,004)





(7,580)

Other operating income, net



8,406





30,352





244





34

(Loss) income from operations



(43,386)





53,104





72,688





10,017

Interest expense



(3,978)





(2,684)





(1,885)





(260)

Interest income



6,593





6,250





8,374





1,154

Other (loss) income, net



(41,437)





49





(6,487)





(894)

(Loss) income before income taxes and share of loss

in equity method investments



(82,208)





56,719





72,690





10,017

Income tax benefits (expenses)



10,047





32,341





(6,270)





(864)

Share of loss in equity method investments



(20,702)





(11,636)





(23,620)





(3,255)

Net (loss) income



(92,863)





77,424





42,800





5,898

Net (loss) income per ordinary share:























Basic



(0.58)





0.48





0.27





0.04

Diluted



(0.58)





0.48





0.26





0.04

Weighted average number of shares used in

calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share























Basic



161,480,251





160,450,396





161,373,633





161,373,633

Diluted



161,480,251





162,384,444





162,568,603





162,568,603

Net (loss) income



(92,863)





77,424





42,800





5,898

Foreign currency translation adjustments



240





14,539





(999)





(138)

Total comprehensive (loss) income



(92,623)





91,963





41,801





5,760



ATRENEW INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)





Three months ended,





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2025





RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:























Fulfillment expenses



(6,381)





(4,657)





(2,357)





(325)

Selling and marketing expenses



(30,406)





(12,066)





(4,437)





(611)

General and administrative expenses



(15,677)





(13,706)





(3,956)





(545)

Technology and content expenses



(4,251)





(3,993)





(1,983)





(273)

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets resulting

from assets and business acquisitions as follows:























Selling and marketing expenses



(66,412)





(43,850)





(26,479)





(3,649)

Technology and content expenses



(482)





(43)





-





-



Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)





Three months ended,





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2025





RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

(Loss) income from operations



(43,386)





53,104





72,688





10,017

Add:























Share-based compensation expenses



56,715





34,422





12,733





1,754

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

assets and business acquisitions



66,894





43,893





26,479





3,649

Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)



80,223





131,419





111,900





15,420

Net (loss) income



(92,863)





77,424





42,800





5,898

Add:























Share-based compensation expenses



56,715





34,422





12,733





1,754

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

assets and business acquisitions



66,894





43,893





26,479





3,649

Less:























Tax effects of amortization of intangible assets

resulting from assets and business acquisitions



(10,047)





(32,855)





(3,972)





(547)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



20,699





122,884





78,040





10,754

Adjusted net income per ordinary share (non-GAAP):























Basic



0.13





0.77





0.48





0.07

Diluted



0.13





0.76





0.48





0.07

Weighted average number of shares used in

calculating net income per ordinary share























Basic



161,480,251





160,450,396





161,373,633





161,373,633

Diluted



161,480,251





162,384,444





162,568,603





162,568,603



SOURCE ATRenew Inc.

