Sinagrass Launches Artificial Grass Cleaning & Maintenance Service Across The UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SinaGrass, a recognized leader in premium artificial grass distribution and installation, is proud to announce the launch of its new, full-service cleaning and maintenance division for artificial grass. This service is now available for residential and commercial clients across the UAE, including pet owners, villa residents, hotels, playgrounds, and sports facilities.

The new division focuses on odor removal, deep cleaning, brooming, and long-term turf care, extending the life of artificial grass to 10–15 years when properly maintained. This innovative service targets the most common issues faced by artificial grass owners, including:

. Pet odors and urine buildup

. Mildew, algae, and black mold

. Harmful bacteria and allergens

. Dust, sand, debris, bugs, and insects

. Flattened or matted grass fibers

“Many clients, especially pet owners, face challenges with odor and bacteria over time,” said Sina Ehteshami, CEO of SinaGrass.“Our cleaning and maintenance solution not only revives the look of the turf but ensures it's safe, hygienic, and long-lasting.”

SinaGrass uses USA-grade cleaning formulas and mechanical power brooming equipment to restore artificial grass to its original form-fluffed, sanitized, and fresh. The service is ideal for clients looking to protect their turf investment while enjoying a beautiful, clean landscape all year long.

This offering complements SinaGrass's main business of supplying and installing high-quality artificial grass for contractors, architects, designers, and builders, meeting USA standards for workmanship and product performance.

Service benefits at a glance:

. Pet odor and stain removal

. Mold, mildew, and algae prevention

. Bacterial and allergen disinfection

. Power brooming to lift and refresh turf

. Customized routine maintenance plans

. Increased turf lifespan (10–15 years with upkeep)

For service inquiries or consultations, visit or call 971523096771.

About SinaGrass

SinaGrass is a UAE-based artificial grass supplier and installer offering luxury-grade turf solutions for commercial and residential properties. Known for American standards, superior installation, and product excellence, SinaGrass now provides full-spectrum turf care services to keep landscapes fresh, safe, and built to last.

