Why ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ Producer Mansi Bagla Chose To Launch Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Producer Mansi Bagla has opened up about her decision to introduce Shanaya Kapoor in her upcoming film"Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan."

Bagla revealed that she envisioned a heroine defined by“rawness and unpredictability”-traits she believed only a fresh face could deliver. As she crafted the screenplay, Mansi Bagla discovered that Shanaya's natural flair and fluid emotional range aligned perfectly with the character's demands, prompting her to cast the newcomer without hesitation.

The producer shared,“My idea behind Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was to bring a sense of rawness and unpredictability to the character, something that could have been instinctively done by a fresh face. When I wrote the role, I found it to be a better fit for Shanaya Kapoor. So, it struck a balance for me; she brought equal bits of acting spark and raw fluidity to fit into the character. I may be new, but I understand the pulse of storytelling. I understand the gut.”

Mansi added,“And when I believe in something, I move mountains to make it happen. So, Shanaya is exactly what I wanted for the role. Throughout filming, she surpassed my expectations, and she will surely leave the audience impressed when the film releases. Like they say, stars always align, Shanaya was patiently waiting for her debut for the last 5 years, and I was destined to launch her.”

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big-screen debut with“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.” Touted to be a fresh wave of romantic drama, the actress also stars Vikrant Massey.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. The film is set for a theatrical release on 11th July 2025.