U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering supporting a new sanctions bill against Russia if Moscow fails to make progress in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report citing European sources familiar with the discussions.The proposed legislation was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his tough stance on Russia. While sweeping sanctions were initially imposed during Joe Biden’s presidency after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Trump has expressed openness to restoring diplomatic ties and potentially easing sanctions as part of a broader peace deal.However, Trump’s administration has made it clear that this openness is not unlimited. Bloomberg reports that U.S. officials have told their European counterparts Trump might support Graham’s bill if Russia remains uncooperative, and could raise the issue directly with President Vladimir Putin during a scheduled call.Senator Graham has long advocated for aggressive policies against Moscow. He has previously called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin, strongly supported military aid to Ukraine, and described the war as a cost-effective way for the U.S. to weaken Russia. In April, he proposed a harsh sanctions package that would include 500% tariffs on imports from countries still trading with Moscow, claiming the bill has broad Senate support.U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in a CBS interview that additional sanctions are under consideration. He said he recently communicated this position to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, urging an immediate ceasefire.Russia, meanwhile, has declined to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, arguing that such a pause would allow Ukraine to regroup and rearm. Instead, Moscow has called for long-term negotiations that address the deeper issues behind the conflict.The European Union has also passed its 17th sanctions package against Russia, aimed at pressuring Moscow to make concessions. The Kremlin, however, has criticized the West’s approach as overly aggressive and counterproductive. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that such ultimatums could derail peace talks and escalate the war, potentially involving new weapons and additional countries.

