403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fenesta Brings Humour to the Heat with New Summer Film: “Beat the Heat with Fenes”a”
(MENAFN- Concept PR)
National, 19th May 2025: As the country swelters under an unforgiving summer where ceiling fans slow to a crawl and AC remotes double as emergency devices, Fenesta, I’dia’s No. 1 windows and doors brand, delivers both comic relief and a smart solution. Under its on‘oing ‘Fine. Finer.’Fenesta’ campaign, the brand has launched a light-hearted new summer film titl“d “Beat the Heat ”ith Fenesta”, highlighting the role of effective insulation and energy-efficient fenestration in enhancing everyday comfort.
Conceptualized and directed by Titus Upputuru, the film captures the all-too-familiar chaos of an Indian summer at home. Set in a relatable household scene, it opens with a man struggling to stay cool while working from home - wiping away sweat, fidgeting with the AC, and resorting to creative (and futile) hacks. In a hilariously a’surd turn, he’s soon seen sitting in a bathtub full of water, attempting to work on ’is laptop. That’s when the punchline drops with perfect com“c timing: “Running out of ideas to stay cool? Switch to Fenest” Windows and Doors.”
Film Link:
The film smartly blends humour with a functi’nal message - you don’t need a bathtub to beat the heat, just better windows and doors.
Susmita Nag, Head of Marketing at Fenesta, shared, “’e’re always exploring creative ways to communicate the everyday comfort and value Fenesta brings to homes. This film humorously reflects what many of us face during peak summers when even ACs seem to fail, often due to poor-quality windows and doors. Through playful storytelling, we highlight how choosing the finest Fenesta can make all the differe”ce.”
Director Titus Upputuru added“ “Fenesta products are a great solution to block out the heat and keep interiors cool. This was a joy t— direct—we wanted the humour to feel unexpected and organic. The final shot, with the duck staring at the p’otagonist’s bizarre bathtub moment, still cra”ks us up!”
As Indian households increasingly seek smarter solutions that merge design, functionality, and sustainability, Fenesta continues to lead with offerings that deliver on all fronts. This campaign is a reminder that the si—plest choices—like upgrading your w—ndows and doors—can create the biggest impact on daily comfort.
Now l’ve across Fenesta…#8212;s digital platforms—YouTube, Instagram, —acebook, and LinkedIn—the film invites audiences to enjoy a laugh and a useful tip this summer.
________________________________________
About Fenesta
Fenesta is India’s largest windows and doors brand and part of the 12,741 crore DCM Shriram Ltd. group. With over 5 million installations across 500,000+ homes, Fenesta offers cutting-edge uPVC and aluminium window and door systems, solid panel doors, and facades—each engineered to handle Ind’a’s diverse climates. The company delivers a complete end-to-end solu—ion—from design to instal—ation—through over 350 showrooms, 9 Signature Studios, and a direct presence in 900+ cities across India, along with operations in Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. Trusted by homeowners and developers alike, Fenesta stands at the forefront of redefining modern, energy-efficient living.
About DCM Shriram Ltd.
DCM Shriram Ltd. is a leading Indian business conglomerate with operations spanning Agri-Rural businesses (Sugar, Urea, Hybrid Seeds, Farm Solutions), Chemical & Vinyl (including Caustic Soda, PVC, and Chlorine derivatives) and Value-Added Business Fenesta Building Systems for UPVC and Aluminium windows and doors.
National, 19th May 2025: As the country swelters under an unforgiving summer where ceiling fans slow to a crawl and AC remotes double as emergency devices, Fenesta, I’dia’s No. 1 windows and doors brand, delivers both comic relief and a smart solution. Under its on‘oing ‘Fine. Finer.’Fenesta’ campaign, the brand has launched a light-hearted new summer film titl“d “Beat the Heat ”ith Fenesta”, highlighting the role of effective insulation and energy-efficient fenestration in enhancing everyday comfort.
Conceptualized and directed by Titus Upputuru, the film captures the all-too-familiar chaos of an Indian summer at home. Set in a relatable household scene, it opens with a man struggling to stay cool while working from home - wiping away sweat, fidgeting with the AC, and resorting to creative (and futile) hacks. In a hilariously a’surd turn, he’s soon seen sitting in a bathtub full of water, attempting to work on ’is laptop. That’s when the punchline drops with perfect com“c timing: “Running out of ideas to stay cool? Switch to Fenest” Windows and Doors.”
Film Link:
The film smartly blends humour with a functi’nal message - you don’t need a bathtub to beat the heat, just better windows and doors.
Susmita Nag, Head of Marketing at Fenesta, shared, “’e’re always exploring creative ways to communicate the everyday comfort and value Fenesta brings to homes. This film humorously reflects what many of us face during peak summers when even ACs seem to fail, often due to poor-quality windows and doors. Through playful storytelling, we highlight how choosing the finest Fenesta can make all the differe”ce.”
Director Titus Upputuru added“ “Fenesta products are a great solution to block out the heat and keep interiors cool. This was a joy t— direct—we wanted the humour to feel unexpected and organic. The final shot, with the duck staring at the p’otagonist’s bizarre bathtub moment, still cra”ks us up!”
As Indian households increasingly seek smarter solutions that merge design, functionality, and sustainability, Fenesta continues to lead with offerings that deliver on all fronts. This campaign is a reminder that the si—plest choices—like upgrading your w—ndows and doors—can create the biggest impact on daily comfort.
Now l’ve across Fenesta…#8212;s digital platforms—YouTube, Instagram, —acebook, and LinkedIn—the film invites audiences to enjoy a laugh and a useful tip this summer.
________________________________________
About Fenesta
Fenesta is India’s largest windows and doors brand and part of the 12,741 crore DCM Shriram Ltd. group. With over 5 million installations across 500,000+ homes, Fenesta offers cutting-edge uPVC and aluminium window and door systems, solid panel doors, and facades—each engineered to handle Ind’a’s diverse climates. The company delivers a complete end-to-end solu—ion—from design to instal—ation—through over 350 showrooms, 9 Signature Studios, and a direct presence in 900+ cities across India, along with operations in Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. Trusted by homeowners and developers alike, Fenesta stands at the forefront of redefining modern, energy-efficient living.
About DCM Shriram Ltd.
DCM Shriram Ltd. is a leading Indian business conglomerate with operations spanning Agri-Rural businesses (Sugar, Urea, Hybrid Seeds, Farm Solutions), Chemical & Vinyl (including Caustic Soda, PVC, and Chlorine derivatives) and Value-Added Business Fenesta Building Systems for UPVC and Aluminium windows and doors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment