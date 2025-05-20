Astrology Secrets: People Born On THESE Dates Face Shani Dosha

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) According to astrology and numerology, the influence of Saturn (Shani) is significant, especially for those born on particular dates. These individuals are advised to proceed with caution in all matters.In astrology and numerology, Saturn represents justice, discipline, and karmic results. According to ancient texts, Shani's influence is a life-altering force. Numerology suggests specific birth dates are strongly affected by Shani.People born on the 1st, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 26th, 27th, 28th, or 31st of any month are believed to be strongly influenced by Shani. The 8th is particularly associated with Saturn.A weak Shani influence can lead to health issues (fatigue, digestive problems, skin issues), hair loss, and domestic strife.Shani, representing karma, manifests in daily life, culture, and personal events. People seek explanations and solace in Shani's influence, which emphasizes personal responsibility, order, and justice.

Belief in Shani's influence is personal, but discussions and stories about it can have a lasting impact, serving as guides and life lessons.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.