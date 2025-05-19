As '100 Deadliest Days' Begin, Drivingmba Works To Curb Teen Driving Tragedies In Arizona

At DrivingMBA we use driving simulators to help educate and train our driving students how best to handle dangerous and novel driving situations.

Driving Fundamentals Simulator Labs. DrivingMBA's state-of-the-art technology provides realistic, hands-on training in different“real world” driving scenarios.

Memorial Day to Labor Day marks the“100 Deadliest Days” of summer, a period when teen crash fatalities spike nationwide.

- Maria Wojtczak, COO at DrivingMBASCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Memorial Day to Labor Day marks the“100 Deadliest Days” of summer, a period when teen crash fatalities spike nationwide, and Arizona is no exception. With summer road trips, graduation parties, and increased free time, teen drivers are at greater risk during these critical months. DrivingMBA , a locally owned driving school in Scottsdale and Glendale, is working to reverse that trend by arming new drivers with life-saving skills and experience.Arizona consistently ranks among the deadliest states for teen drivers. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic fatalities remain stubbornly high, with young drivers contributing to a significant number of crash-related injuries and deaths each year. The summer months bring additional risk, with more teens on the road, more distractions, and less structure in their daily routines.“Summer is a dangerous time for teen drivers because they're often behind the wheel in unfamiliar situations-busier roads, peer pressure, and changing weather patterns,” said Maria Wojtczak, Owner of DrivingMBA.“We created our program to help families prepare teens for those exact scenarios before they face them in real life.”The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19. This age group has a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than that of drivers 20 and older.DrivingMBA offers a comprehensive and immersive approach to driver education, including a Driving Fundamentals Simulation Lab and a Defensive Driving Simulation Lab. These tools help students master skills in a controlled environment before they take the wheel on busy roads.“Parents spend thousands on sports, tutoring, and college prep,” Wojtczak added.“But one of the most vital investments they can make is in their child's safety on the road. At DrivingMBA, we don't just help teens pass the test, we help them build a foundation for safe driving for life.”DrivingMBA Locations:Scottsdale: 17787 N. Perimeter Dr., A115Glendale: 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite D210ABOUT DrivingMBAFounded in 2003, DrivingMBA was launched to combat Arizona's high rate of teen crashes. DrivingMBA delivers one of the most advanced driver training programs in the state through a blend of simulation labs, on-road instruction, and classroom education. Programs include rules-of-the-road preparation, defensive driving, adult driver education, senior assessments, and corporate fleet training. DrivingMBA also offers specialized instruction for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, and other learning challenges. Learn more at .

Charlotte Shaff

THE MEDIA PUSH

+1 602-418-8534

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

DrivingMBA Driving School in Scottsdale and Glendale, Arizona

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.