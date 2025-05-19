African Leadership Magazine Announces Nominees For The 2025 African Business Leadership Awards - Public Voting Now Open
African Leadership Magazine ( ) proudly unveils the distinguished list of nominees for the 17 categories of the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)-a premier recognition platform celebrating excellence in corporate governance, impactful leadership, and trailblazing contributions to the growth and sustainability of Africa's dynamic business and economic ecosystem. The public voting process is now officially open and will run until 29 May 2025, offering stakeholders across Africa and the globe the opportunity to celebrate and affirm exemplary leadership in the African business space.
The ongoing public voting marks the third phase in a rigorous four-step, points-based selection process for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA). The process begins with open nominations, followed by a shortlist of top contenders curated by the African Leadership Magazine editorial board. In this third phase, the public is invited to vote, adding stakeholder voices to the evaluation process. The final stage involves a detailed editorial assessment of votes and supporting evidence to determine winners, ensuring a transparent, merit-based outcome that reflects both public sentiment and proven impact.
Public votes in this phase contribute 65% of the final decision, with the remaining 35% based on supporting evidence for each nominee. This ensures a fair and credible process that values both public opinion and verifiable impact. Winners and first runners-up will be honoured at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), a special highlight of the Africa Summit–London, scheduled for 9–10 July 2025 at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.
The 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (BLA Nominee Highlights
African Business Leader of the YearStella Okoli – Founder&GMD, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nigeria Mohamed Ould Bouamatou – Founder&Chairman, Bouamatou Group, Mauritania John Gachora – GMD/CEO, NCBA Bank, Kenya Tewodros Ashenafi – Founder&Chairman, SouthWest Holdings Ltd., Ethiopia Ntombi Felicia Msiza – CEO, Raubex Group Ltd., South Africa
African Female Business Leader of the YearRita Maria Zniber – Chairman&CEO, Diana Holding, Morocco Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi – CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania Boitumelo Mosako – CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa Esther Muchemi – CEO, Samchi Group, Kenya Monica Musonda – Founder&CEO, Java Foods, Zambia
African Regulator of the YearDelese Mimi Darko – CEO, Ghana Food and Drugs Authority Brima M. Baluwa Koroma – CEO, Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria – DG, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya Leonilde dos Santos – Multisectoral Economic Regulatory Authority, Cape Verde
Business-Friendly Governor of the YearDaniel Félix Neto – Governor, Lunda Sul Province, Angola Oscar Mabuyane – Premier of the Eastern Cape, South Africa Jacques Kyabula Katwe – Governor, Haut-Katanga Province, DR Congo Ibrahima Cissé – Minister Governor, Autonomous District of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire Peter Ndubuisi Mbah – Governor, Enugu State, Nigeria
African Finance Minister of the YearBihi Iman Egeh – Minister of Finance, Somalia Mthuli Ncube – Minister of Finance&Economic Development, Zimbabwe Marial Ater – Minister of Finance and Planning, South Sudan Cheikh Diba – Minister of Finance and Budget, Senegal Ahmed Kouchouk – Minister of Finance, Egypt
Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the YearGeneral Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Egypt Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion, Angola Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) National Investment Promotion Agency, Cameroon Agency for Investment and Export Development, Morocco
Central Bank Governor of the YearMohamed Lemine Dhehby – Governor, Central Bank of Mauritania Manuel António Tiago Dias – Governor, National Bank of Angola Johnson Asiama – Governor, Bank of Ghana Rama Krishna Sithanen – Governor, Bank of Mauritius
Trade&Investment Minister of the YearJumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria Alimatou Shadiya Assouman – Minister of Industry and Trade, Benin Ahmed Samir – Minister of Trade and Industry, Egypt Kassahun Gofe – Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Ethiopia Chipoka Mulenga – Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia
African CEO of the YearJeremy Awori – Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) Hien Yacouba Sié – Managing Director, Abidjan Port Authority, Côte d'Ivoire Dr. Armstrong Takang – CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Nigeria Patricia Adongo Ojangole – Managing Director, Uganda Development Bank Ltd.
Young Business Leader of the YearMamotake Matekane – COO, MGC Group, Lesotho Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun – Co-Founder, United Africa Group, Namibia Mohamed Ahmed Abdulle – MD, Dakawou Transport Ltd., Kenya Ladi Delano – Co-CEO, Moove Africa, Nigeria
A frica CSR&Community Development Impact AwardAshanti Goldfields Corporation, Ghana Standard Chartered Bank, South Africa NNPC Limited, Nigeria Bamburi Cement Plc, Kenya Catoca Mining Company, Angola
African Brand of the YearCommercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt Managem Group, Morocco Bank Windhoek, Namibia Ethiopian Airlines
African Company of the YearVodacom Group, South Africa Ghana Commercial Bank Plc Bidco Africa, Kenya Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Nigeria
Industry Personality of the YearKennedy Bugane – CEO, African Bank, South Africa Jemal Ahmed Abdu – CEO, MIDROC Investment Group PLC, Ethiopia Ally Edha Awadh – CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, Managing Director of Oragroup SA, Cameroon
Africa Business Integrity Leader AwardCoris Bank International, Togo Arab Contractors, Egypt CCECC Nigeria Limited Société Ivoirienne de Raffinage (SIR), Côte d'Ivoire Moçambique Telecom, SA
African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the YearMastercard Africa MTN Group, South Africa Mascom Wireless, Botswana Safaricom, Kenya
Lifetime Achievement AwardEmeka Offor – Founder, Chrome Group, Nigeria Baba Ahmadou Danpullo – Businessman, Cameroon Kwabena Kesse – CEO, Kessben Group of Companies, Ghana Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.
About African Leadership Magazine:
African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For over 19 years, it has championed impactful leadership across Africa and amplified African opportunities on the global stage. Through its platforms-including Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, public sector consulting, and business networking events-the magazine plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and positive change across the continent.
