African Leadership Magazine Announces Nominees For The 2025 African Business Leadership Awards - Public Voting Now Open

African Leadership Magazine ( ) proudly unveils the distinguished list of nominees for the 17 categories of the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)-a premier recognition platform celebrating excellence in corporate governance, impactful leadership, and trailblazing contributions to the growth and sustainability of Africa's dynamic business and economic ecosystem. The public voting process is now officially open and will run until 29 May 2025, offering stakeholders across Africa and the globe the opportunity to celebrate and affirm exemplary leadership in the African business space.

The ongoing public voting marks the third phase in a rigorous four-step, points-based selection process for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA). The process begins with open nominations, followed by a shortlist of top contenders curated by the African Leadership Magazine editorial board. In this third phase, the public is invited to vote, adding stakeholder voices to the evaluation process. The final stage involves a detailed editorial assessment of votes and supporting evidence to determine winners, ensuring a transparent, merit-based outcome that reflects both public sentiment and proven impact.

Public votes in this phase contribute 65% of the final decision, with the remaining 35% based on supporting evidence for each nominee. This ensures a fair and credible process that values both public opinion and verifiable impact. Winners and first runners-up will be honoured at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), a special highlight of the Africa Summit–London, scheduled for 9–10 July 2025 at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

To cast your vote, visit:

The 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (BLA Nominee Highlights

African Business Leader of the Year

Stella Okoli – Founder&GMD, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., NigeriaMohamed Ould Bouamatou – Founder&Chairman, Bouamatou Group, MauritaniaJohn Gachora – GMD/CEO, NCBA Bank, KenyaTewodros Ashenafi – Founder&Chairman, SouthWest Holdings Ltd., EthiopiaNtombi Felicia Msiza – CEO, Raubex Group Ltd., South Africa

African Female Business Leader of the Year

Rita Maria Zniber – Chairman&CEO, Diana Holding, MoroccoJesca Mhoja Nkwabi – CEO, KOM Group, TanzaniaBoitumelo Mosako – CEO, Development Bank of Southern AfricaEsther Muchemi – CEO, Samchi Group, KenyaMonica Musonda – Founder&CEO, Java Foods, Zambia

African Regulator of the Year

Delese Mimi Darko – CEO, Ghana Food and Drugs AuthorityBrima M. Baluwa Koroma – CEO, Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra LeoneDaniel Kiptoo Bargoria – DG, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, KenyaLeonilde dos Santos – Multisectoral Economic Regulatory Authority, Cape Verde

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year

Daniel Félix Neto – Governor, Lunda Sul Province, AngolaOscar Mabuyane – Premier of the Eastern Cape, South AfricaJacques Kyabula Katwe – Governor, Haut-Katanga Province, DR CongoIbrahima Cissé – Minister Governor, Autonomous District of Abidjan, Côte d'IvoirePeter Ndubuisi Mbah – Governor, Enugu State, Nigeria

African Finance Minister of the Year

Bihi Iman Egeh – Minister of Finance, SomaliaMthuli Ncube – Minister of Finance&Economic Development, ZimbabweMarial Ater – Minister of Finance and Planning, South SudanCheikh Diba – Minister of Finance and Budget, SenegalAhmed Kouchouk – Minister of Finance, Egypt

Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), EgyptAgency for Private Investment and Export Promotion, AngolaGhana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)National Investment Promotion Agency, CameroonAgency for Investment and Export Development, Morocco

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Mohamed Lemine Dhehby – Governor, Central Bank of MauritaniaManuel António Tiago Dias – Governor, National Bank of AngolaJohnson Asiama – Governor, Bank of GhanaRama Krishna Sithanen – Governor, Bank of Mauritius

Trade&Investment Minister of the Year

Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, NigeriaAlimatou Shadiya Assouman – Minister of Industry and Trade, BeninAhmed Samir – Minister of Trade and Industry, EgyptKassahun Gofe – Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, EthiopiaChipoka Mulenga – Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia

African CEO of the Year

Jeremy Awori – Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)Hien Yacouba Sié – Managing Director, Abidjan Port Authority, Côte d'IvoireDr. Armstrong Takang – CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, NigeriaPatricia Adongo Ojangole – Managing Director, Uganda Development Bank Ltd.

Young Business Leader of the Year

Mamotake Matekane – COO, MGC Group, LesothoMartha Namundjebo-Tilahun – Co-Founder, United Africa Group, NamibiaMohamed Ahmed Abdulle – MD, Dakawou Transport Ltd., KenyaLadi Delano – Co-CEO, Moove Africa, Nigeria

A frica CSR&Community Development Impact Award

Ashanti Goldfields Corporation, GhanaStandard Chartered Bank, South AfricaNNPC Limited, NigeriaBamburi Cement Plc, KenyaCatoca Mining Company, Angola

African Brand of the Year

Commercial International Bank (CIB), EgyptManagem Group, MoroccoBank Windhoek, NamibiaEthiopian Airlines

African Company of the Year

Vodacom Group, South AfricaGhana Commercial Bank PlcBidco Africa, KenyaInnoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Nigeria

Industry Personality of the Year

Kennedy Bugane – CEO, African Bank, South AfricaJemal Ahmed Abdu – CEO, MIDROC Investment Group PLC, EthiopiaAlly Edha Awadh – CEO, Lake Oil Group, TanzaniaFerdinand Ngon Kemoum, Managing Director of Oragroup SA, Cameroon

Africa Business Integrity Leader Award

Coris Bank International, TogoArab Contractors, EgyptCCECC Nigeria LimitedSociété Ivoirienne de Raffinage (SIR), Côte d'IvoireMoçambique Telecom, SA

African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the Year

Mastercard AfricaMTN Group, South AfricaMascom Wireless, BotswanaSafaricom, Kenya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Emeka Offor – Founder, Chrome Group, NigeriaBaba Ahmadou Danpullo – Businessman, CameroonKwabena Kesse – CEO, Kessben Group of Companies, Ghana Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.

Media Enquiries:

Ehis Ayere

T: +44 (0) 20 3051 1883

E: ...

About African Leadership Magazine:

African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For over 19 years, it has championed impactful leadership across Africa and amplified African opportunities on the global stage. Through its platforms-including Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, public sector consulting, and business networking events-the magazine plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and positive change across the continent.