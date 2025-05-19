Joe Biden Has Prostate Cancer With Bone Spread An Oncologist Explains What You Need To Know

MENAFN - The Conversation) Former US President Joe Biden, aged 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, marking a serious escalation in the disease.

The diagnosis was made after he sought medical help for worsening urinary symptoms – a decision that likely saved his life. A small nodule on his prostate led to further investigation, revealing a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of nine out of ten. This score indicates one of the most aggressive and fast-growing types of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide, especially affecting those over the age of 50. The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located just below the bladder, responsible for producing seminal fluid.

While many prostate cancers grow slowly and may never cause serious harm, some – like Biden's – are far more dangerous, capable of spreading quickly , often before symptoms are even noticed .

The Gleason score is a critical tool used to grade prostate cancer based on how abnormal the cancer cells appear under a microscope. It ranges from six to ten , with higher scores indicating more aggressive disease.

A score of nine suggests that the cancer cells are highly abnormal and likely to spread rapidly , requiring immediate and intensive treatment .

In Biden's case, the cancer has already metastasized – or spread – beyond the prostate, to the bones . This places him in stage four , the most advanced stage of prostate cancer. While not curable at this point, it is still treatable and can be managed with a combination of therapies aimed at slowing the disease's progression and alleviating symptoms.

A significant detail in Biden's diagnosis is that the cancer is hormone-sensitive . Prostate cancer cells typically rely on male hormones such as testosterone to grow. Hormone-sensitive cancers can respond well to treatments that block or lower hormone levels – a common first step in managing the disease. This therapy may be combined with chemotherapy , targeted medications , and drugs that help reduce the risk of complications from bone metastases, such as fractures or severe pain.

Early prostate cancer often has no symptoms , which is why regular screening is crucial, especially for older men or those with a family history of the disease.

When symptoms do appear , they might include frequent urination (especially at night), difficulty starting or maintaining urine flow, or a feeling that the bladder hasn't fully emptied. More advanced cancer may manifest as pain in the hips, back, or pelvis, as well as fatigue or unexplained weight loss – all of which contributed to Biden's decision to seek medical attention.

While the news of Biden's diagnosis has been met with concern, it has also sparked a wave of bipartisan support . Messages have poured in from political allies and opponents alike, including President Donald Trump . Beyond the personal response, Biden's condition has reignited public discussions about prostate cancer – particularly around access to screening, the importance of early detection , and disparities in treatment outcomes.

The reality is stark: one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. For many, it may never become life-threatening . But for others, it can be aggressive and fast-moving, underscoring the importance of vigilance and regular check-ups.

Biden's case is a sobering reminder that cancer doesn't discriminate based on fame or status. It also serves as a testament to the power of listening to your body and seeking help when something feels wrong. Thanks to advancements in medical research, treatment options today are more effective than ever, offering patients a better quality of life – even in the face of a serious diagnosis .

As Biden begins treatment, his journey may inspire more men to talk to their doctors, get tested and take their health seriously. With the right care and support, life with prostate cancer – even at stage four – is still worth living, and still full of moments that matter.