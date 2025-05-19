Wastevision AI And Samsara Announce New Integration To Help Drive Greater Efficiency And Security For Waste Management Fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WasteVision AI, the leading solution provider for Operational AI in the waste management industry, and Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, announced today a new integration that will equip Samsara customers with cutting-edge Operational AI capabilities to drive greater efficiency and security.

This new integration brings together Samsaraʼs extensive expertise in IoT solutions with WasteVision AIʼs best-in-class Operational AI technology to deliver an unparalleled solution for waste collection operations. With this integration, Samsara customers will now have access to innovative tools such as automated overflow detection, contamination detection, and photo and video-based service verification.

By utilizing the WasteVision app available in the Samsara App Marketplace, fleets can:



Detect container overflow and contamination in real time.

Automate service verification to improve route efficiency. Strengthen safety monitoring with enhanced video insights.

"At WasteVision AI, our mission is to revolutionize waste management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence," said Tony Genovese, CTO at WasteVision AI. "This integration with Samsara marks a significant milestone in achieving that mission. Together, we're providing the tools necessary to help waste collection companies modernize their operations and tackle industry challenges head-on."

This collaboration is set to benefit waste collection businesses of all sizes, helping them stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry while contributing to a greener future. Samsara customers can begin utilizing WasteVision AI's Operational AI capabilities immediately through the Samsara App Marketplace.

For more information about the integration, visit or .

About WasteVision AI

WasteVision AI is the leading provider of advanced Operational AI solutions for the waste management industry, specializing in automating critical processes and delivering intelligent monitoring technologies.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT ) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

SOURCE WasteVision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED