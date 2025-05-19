4 Ways The Cena Vs. Truth Match Could Play Out This Saturday

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Here are 4 straight-up, no-nonsense finishes for John Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cena doesn't play around. He hits an Attitude Adjustment, then maybe another one just to flex. He locks in the STF, Truth taps, and that's it. Short match. Crowd boos. Cena barely reacts.

R Truth gets a few laughs and maybe a small comeback, but Cena has enough. He starts beating him with a chair or maybe even the title belt again. Ref calls for the bell.

Truth wins technically, but Cena leaves him laid out. The kind of finish that makes fans hate him even more.

Cena gets the win after a back-and-forth match. He poses, starts talking trash, and then Randy Orton's music hits. He slides in, RKO to Cena. Orton gives a quick stare at Truth too, a payback for Backlash. It sets up the next feud. Straightforward and clean.

Cena's dominating too much. Cody's music hits. He walks out and Cena turns around into a roll-up from Truth. 1-2-3. Cena is shocked and furious. Classic“distraction loss” like Rock vs. Hurricane back in the day. Doesn't hurt Cena, but gives Truth a huge moment.