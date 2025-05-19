Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
4 Ways The Cena Vs. Truth Match Could Play Out This Saturday

4 Ways The Cena Vs. Truth Match Could Play Out This Saturday


2025-05-19 08:43:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 4 straight-up, no-nonsense finishes for John Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cena doesn't play around. He hits an Attitude Adjustment, then maybe another one just to flex. He locks in the STF, Truth taps, and that's it. Short match. Crowd boos. Cena barely reacts.

R Truth gets a few laughs and maybe a small comeback, but Cena has enough. He starts beating him with a chair or maybe even the title belt again. Ref calls for the bell.

Truth wins technically, but Cena leaves him laid out. The kind of finish that makes fans hate him even more.

Cena gets the win after a back-and-forth match. He poses, starts talking trash, and then Randy Orton's music hits. He slides in, RKO to Cena. Orton gives a quick stare at Truth too, a payback for Backlash. It sets up the next feud. Straightforward and clean.

Cena's dominating too much. Cody's music hits. He walks out and Cena turns around into a roll-up from Truth. 1-2-3. Cena is shocked and furious. Classic“distraction loss” like Rock vs. Hurricane back in the day. Doesn't hurt Cena, but gives Truth a huge moment.

MENAFN19052025007385015968ID1109566433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search