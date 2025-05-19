4 Ways The Cena Vs. Truth Match Could Play Out This Saturday
Cena doesn't play around. He hits an Attitude Adjustment, then maybe another one just to flex. He locks in the STF, Truth taps, and that's it. Short match. Crowd boos. Cena barely reacts.
R Truth gets a few laughs and maybe a small comeback, but Cena has enough. He starts beating him with a chair or maybe even the title belt again. Ref calls for the bell.
Truth wins technically, but Cena leaves him laid out. The kind of finish that makes fans hate him even more.
Cena gets the win after a back-and-forth match. He poses, starts talking trash, and then Randy Orton's music hits. He slides in, RKO to Cena. Orton gives a quick stare at Truth too, a payback for Backlash. It sets up the next feud. Straightforward and clean.
Cena's dominating too much. Cody's music hits. He walks out and Cena turns around into a roll-up from Truth. 1-2-3. Cena is shocked and furious. Classic“distraction loss” like Rock vs. Hurricane back in the day. Doesn't hurt Cena, but gives Truth a huge moment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment