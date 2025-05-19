403
Iran Voices Objections to UK Detentions, Denies Spy Claims
(MENAFN) Iran's foreign ministry has called in the British charge d'affaires to voice strong objections to what it deems "suspicious and unjustified" detentions of several Iranian citizens in Britain. The Iranian government is protesting the "false" charges and "unrealistic" accusations leveled against Tehran.
This action follows a statement from British police on Saturday, in which they announced charges against three Iranians, who were previously arrested, for "suspected espionage for Iran's intelligence services" spanning from August 2024 to February 2025.
The Iranian diplomat, Shahram Ghazi-Zadeh, director of the Third Western Europe Department of the foreign ministry, met with the British envoy in the absence of the British ambassador. During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat demanded that the British government provide clarity regarding the reasons and legal basis for the detention of the Iranian nationals. He conveyed Tehran's strong condemnation of the move and the accusations against Iran, which it characterized as "unrealistic."
Ghazi-Zadeh emphasized Iran's "principled and responsible" adherence to the laws and regulations of other nations. He stressed that the arrest of Iranian nationals without presenting evidence, the alleged delay in informing the Iranian embassy in London, and the denial of consular access and support are all violations of established international law and human rights norms.
The Iranian diplomat urged the British government to uphold its obligations under relevant international treaties, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. He cautioned that Britain would be held accountable for the repercussions of these inappropriate actions, which he suggested appeared to be politically motivated and intended to exert pressure on Iran.
According to a Saturday statement from British police, the three men charged – identified as Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori – have been charged under the National Security Act following a significant counterterrorism investigation.
Earlier this month, London's Metropolitan Police had announced the arrests of five Iranian nationals in connection with an alleged plot to target "specific premises," though the intended location was not disclosed.
