They Should Launch 'Congress Bachao Yatra': Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Slams 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rally
The rally will see the presence of senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, and T.S. Singh Deo. The rally is aimed at highlighting what the party alleges are repeated attacks on constitutional values under the BJP-led government.
Talking to IANS, Arun Sao said: "The Congress party has been the biggest violator of the Constitution. For decades, they have distorted it to serve their selfish motives. Now they are holding a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally? In reality, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Constitution has become stronger and more respected. The government is fully committed to upholding constitutional values."
"The truth is that the Congress should launch a 'Congress Bachao Yatra' because the party is steadily moving towards political extinction."
On the Ministry of Home Affairs' recent directive asking all states and Union Territories to establish Special Task Forces (STFs) to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants within 30 days, Sao said: "There are serious concerns about illegal residents living without proper documents. These individuals should be identified, and appropriate action must be taken. The government is already moving in that direction."
Asked about Trinamool Congress's refusal to send any of its MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, as part of India's international delegations to campaign against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism, Sao was scathing.
"The Trinamool Congress has repeatedly shown that it neither respects the Constitution nor the country's interests. Mamata Banerjee is failing to govern West Bengal, and now her party is isolating itself on national issues. The public is watching this closely," he said.
The BJP-led government at the Centre had nominated Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan as the only MP from the Trinamool to be part of the all-party delegations to be sent to various countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam massacre and the recent hostilities with Pakistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment