Former CIA director claims US gave Ukraine just ‘enough arms to bleed’
(MENAFN) Ralph Goff, a former senior CIA official, has claimed that the United States intentionally limited military aid to Ukraine in order to prolong the conflict rather than enable Ukraine to win. In an interview with The Times published on Friday, Goff, who previously headed CIA operations in Europe and Eurasia, discussed how the Biden administration’s approach in the early stages of the war was driven by concerns over Russia’s nuclear threats.
According to Goff, the US withheld critical weapons systems requested by Ukraine, a decision he argues led to a prolonged and devastating conflict. “Had we provided the Ukrainians with the right weapons earlier on, they could have pushed the Russians out completely,” he said. “Instead, it set the stage for a drawn-out war that’s become the tragic, bloody conflict we see today.”
Goff, a supporter of Ukraine, criticized Western leaders for being intimidated by Russian nuclear threats, which he believes led to an insufficient level of support for Ukraine. "They gave them just enough to bleed, not to win," he added.
He also cited a warning from a Ukrainian official, predicting that without a ceasefire, the front lines would become an increasingly deadly “death zone” by late summer, with drones, robots, and mines turning movement into a perilous endeavor.
Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, the Biden administration has committed over $174 billion in aid to Ukraine, including various military packages.
The former CIA official also contrasted the Biden administration’s cautious strategy with that of former President Donald Trump. Under Trump’s approach, the US pushed for direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and proposed a peace plan that would recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea and freeze the current front lines. This shift in policy highlights differing views within the US government on how to handle the conflict.
