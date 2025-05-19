403
UN, Libya Forge Joint Truce Committee After Tripoli Clashes
(MENAFN) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced Sunday the creation of a joint truce committee with Libya's Presidency Council, the supreme commander of the Libyan Army.
Formed in the wake of recent deadly clashes in Tripoli, the committee will work towards a lasting ceasefire with a focus on protecting civilians and establishing security arrangements for the capital, UNSMIL stated.
The UN mission highlighted that the committee, led by Libyan Army Chief of General Staff Mohammed Al-Haddad, shows a commitment from all parties to prevent further escalation.
UNSMIL echoed the UN Security Council's concern regarding reports of civilian deaths from the recent Tripoli violence, urging an immediate, unconditional, and permanent end to hostilities.
The recent outbreak of violence in Tripoli involved forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah and the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), a strong armed group associated with the Presidency Council.
Security sources reported at least six fatalities before a ceasefire was declared on Wednesday.
Libya has been fractured since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi. The nation is divided between two competing administrations: the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli and an eastern government supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) under Khalifa Haftar. The Libyan Army is a designation used for part of the country's military forces, distinguishing it from the LNA.
Despite repeated calls for disarmament and the unification of security institutions, armed groups within Tripoli and other areas controlled by the GNU continue to compete for influence, often through violence.
