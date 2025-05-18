Operation Sindoor Not Yet Over: India Responds Firmly To Pak-Led Protest In Portugal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Portugal issued a strong response to a protest organised by Pakistan outside its Chancery building in Lisbon, reaffirming India's unwavering stance against what it called "desperate provocations" and reiterated its resolve to counter Pakistan-backed terrorism.

“The Embassy of India responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and its police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the Embassy. India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken,” the Embassy stated in a post on X.

India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, also took to X to underline the strength of India's response.

He wrote,“Protests organised by Pakistan outside the Embassy were met with a silent yet strong and resolute message from our side: 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'. All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach.”

The reference to Operation Sindoor connects directly to India's military retaliation following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The attack by the terrorist group, backed by Pakistan, triggered a forceful response from Indian armed forces, who carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads and camps across the border in Pakistan-occupied territory.

The diplomatic echo of Operation Sindoor in Portugal underscores India's global messaging: that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism or intimidation, whether through violent attacks or international protests.

Officials have made it clear that India's diplomatic missions remain resolute in the face of provocation and are unified in defending national sovereignty and dignity.

The Portuguese authorities, meanwhile, ensured tight security around the Indian Embassy and cooperated fully to prevent any escalation during the protest.

The firm messaging from Lisbon reflects India's broader foreign policy stance, one that pairs military decisiveness with diplomatic clarity on the global stage.