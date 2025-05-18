Jordan Suspends Poultry Imports From Brazil Over Avian Influenza Concerns

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday announced suspending imports of live poultry and untreated poultry products from Brazil following the confirmation of avian influenza cases in the South American country.

The ministry said that the move is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting animal health, public safety, and national food security, in line with Jordan's risk management protocols, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The suspension would remain in effect until further notice to be reviewed once the epidemiological situation in Brazil improves, the ministry said.

"The measure was based on veterinary risk assessments and international surveillance data. It applies to all types of live birds and poultry products that have not undergone sufficient heat to neutralise the virus," the ministry noted.

It also pointed out that poultry products that have been properly thermally processed and proven safe through international health standards are exempt from the ban, adding that it was closely monitoring animal health developments in exporting countries through coordination with the World Organisation for Animal Health and other international monitoring bodies.

It also stressed its readiness to take further necessary steps to safeguard public health and the integrity of Jordan's agricultural sector.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a type of zoonotic (or animal) influenza that affects wild birds and poultry and is caused by virus sub-types A(H5N1), A(H9N2), according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Avian influenza has occasionally infected humans; however it does not easily transmit between humans, the organisation added.

The majority of human cases of avian influenza have been associated with direct or indirect contact with infected live or dead poultry, the WHO said.