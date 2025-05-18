Minister Of Social Development And Family Honours Graduates Of Shafallah Center For Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Social Development and Family, HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi honoured the graduates of Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2025.



The 29 graduates received specialised educational and rehabilitation services in accordance with the highest international standards, with the aim of developing their individual capabilities, enhancing their skills, and supporting their integration into society.





Executive Director of the Shafallah Center, Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, expressed pride in graduating a new class of members, affirming that their achievement reflects resilience and the ability to excel despite challenges.



She stated that, the presence of these graduates is living proof that disability does not mean inability - it is a motivation for success and excellence, adding that they are proud of the graduates and their accomplishments, and they remain committed to supporting and empowering them across various fields.





Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the centre's commitment to providing comprehensive training and rehabilitation opportunities for all groups, and to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to promote access to training, employment, and empowerment opportunities in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of social justice and human development.



As part of the State's commitment to achieving inclusive and sustainable development, relevant entities have confirmed that employing persons with disabilities is a key pillar of the National Development Strategy (2022-2027), in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, she noted, adding that the State is working to strengthen the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the labour market through specialised training and rehabilitation programmes, the provision of inclusive work environments, and support for the public and private sectors through legislation and national initiatives that promote fair, non-discriminatory employment.





On another note, Al Suwaidi stated that the centre is working to empower persons with disabilities economically and socially, and to create equal opportunities that ensure their active participation in nation-building, highlighting new policy developments in support of this direction, along with launch of vocational and technical training programmes and the provision of necessary institutional support.



She emphasized that the most pressing challenge remains shifting societal perceptions and raising awareness of the capabilities of persons with disabilities, underlining private sector's role in providing real and appropriate opportunities for this segment of society.



She concluded by affirming the government's continued efforts to promote social justice and human rights, and to ensure that all members of society, including persons with disabilities, are true partners in the national development process.



In line with Qatar's commitment to upholding the rights of persons with disabilities, the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities was established in 1999 to provide model services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism under the age of 21. The center offers specialised education and rehabilitation, along with community awareness programmes to support greater independence and societal inclusion. Since 2013, it has operated under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.