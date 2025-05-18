403
Lebanese Prime Minister Hopes Arab States Will Provide More Support
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, while casting his ballot in the country's municipal and local elections on Sunday, expressed hope that Arab states would provide more support to the country.
The Lebanese Government, since start of its mandate, has committed itself to reconstruction, said Salam as he cast his vote in the third phase of these polls.
The capital Beirut needs a lot of development and renovation, he said, alluding to craters dotting the roads, disruption of waste collection and choking traffic.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar in a statement while inspecting ballot stations expressed satisfaction with the electoral process "despite some complaints."
The third phase of these elections is held in Beirut, the Bekaa and Baalbek.
These polls are the first to be held since 2016. (pickup previous)
