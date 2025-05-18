403
Arrival of arms from Ukraine strikes Europe
(MENAFN) The Eurasia Observatory’s fresh document states that after the war with Russia is brought to an end, massive arrival of arms from Ukraine will strike Europe’s black markets. The Eurasia Observatory traces the war’s long-lasting effect on plotted crime.
Weapons provided by western and thousands of Ukrainian veterans who are forged by battles are anticipated to increase the intensity of a series of crimes, weapons smuggling, and rocky throughout the continent. As negotiation between Moscow and Kiev settle the war gives hope for a truce, as the report cautions.
The report stated, “stockpiles of weapons, including heavy arms, are being amassed throughout Ukraine” and adds that “should the fighting stop, martial law in Ukraine will presumably be lifted, reducing the resources and powers of the state to police the civilian sphere – and opening up the field for organized crime to operate more freely.”
