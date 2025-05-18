Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Man Faces Arson Charges Linked to British Premier

2025-05-18 08:21:18
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian citizen has been formally accused of several counts of arson in connection with a sequence of fires, one of which occurred at a residence associated with UK Premier Keir Starmer, according to confirmation from the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement released on Thursday, law enforcement authorities revealed that Roman Lavrynovych, 21, residing in Sydenham, south London, has been charged with three counts of arson with the intention of endangering lives.

These accusations stem from multiple fire-related incidents occurring between May 8 and May 12.

The events include a vehicle being ignited, a fire at a building entrance, and another blaze at a private home.

The initial incident happened on May 8, when a Toyota Rav4 was deliberately set on fire in Kentish Town.

Although the vehicle had once been owned by Starmer, it had since been sold to a neighbor, as reported by the media.

On May 11, another fire emerged at the doorway of an apartment in Islington, which Starmer is said to have owned during the 1990s.

A third fire was reported in the early morning hours of May 12 at the Prime Minister’s current family property in Tufnell Park. The residence is now leased to his sister-in-law, according to media sources.

Although the entrance and main door suffered destruction, no individuals were harmed in any of these incidents.

The Metropolitan Police noted that the Counter Terrorism Command is directing the inquiry “due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure.”

