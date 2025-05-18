403
Chechen leader declares fresh Ukrainian Kursk attack repelled
(MENAFN) Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced on Saturday that Russian forces have repelled a new Ukrainian attempt to breach the border into Russia’s Kursk Region. According to Kadyrov, the Ukrainian troops advanced from Ukraine’s Sumy Region but were stopped by a coordinated response involving the Akhmat Special Forces, as well as support from Russia’s 2nd special forces brigade and the 15th tank regiment.
In a Telegram post, Kadyrov referred to the Ukrainian soldiers as “Nazis” and said they had not learned from their previous defeats. “They just won’t calm down after being disgracefully driven off Russian soil,” he wrote.
Kadyrov outlined the tactics used in the defense, explaining that drones first identified the Ukrainian positions, which were then targeted by Russian artillery and tank units. He also shared a drone-captured video showing Ukrainian troops moving through a forested area before being hit by artillery strikes. The footage ends with bodies visible on the ground following the attack.
This latest report comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last week that Ukraine’s prolonged offensive in the Kursk Region—launched in August 2024—had been fully repelled. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov claimed Ukrainian forces suffered over 76,000 casualties and lost hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles during the fighting.
Ukraine has disputed the extent of Russia’s claims, admitting only that its forces are in a "complicated" position in the region. While Ukrainian troops briefly held territory in Kursk, Moscow accused them of committing serious crimes, including attacks on civilians and mistreatment of prisoners of war.
