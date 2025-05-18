403
Europe Considers Harsher Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) European allies of Ukraine are contemplating the introduction of “punitive tariffs” on Russian goods as part of a broader sanctions strategy, based on a report by a news outlet, which referenced European Union officials.
These proposed measures are expected to be discussed at the European Political Community summit, scheduled to take place in Albania on Friday.
Since the intensification of the Ukraine crisis in 2022, Western nations have levied extensive restrictions against Russia in an effort to politically and economically isolate the country.
However, a complete halt to trade has not been pursued.
Existing sanctions include prohibiting Russian oil shipments via sea, excluding Russia from the Western banking infrastructure, and immobilizing approximately USD300 billion in foreign-held assets.
An informal meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Türkiye is set to occur in the Albanian capital, where Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky will also be present.
According to two EU sources cited by the news outlet, these discussions in Tirana will center on significantly strengthening sanctions on Russia, including the implementation of “punitive tariffs” on its imports.
On Wednesday, EU diplomats endorsed a 17th round of restrictions targeting Moscow.
This latest package includes actions against almost 200 oil tankers that Western authorities allege belong to a covert Russian “shadow fleet”—aging ships operating without access to Western insurance coverage.
Momentum for introducing tougher penalties has been partly driven by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, who has advocated for what he calls “bone-crushing” measures.
His proposal includes setting tariffs as high as 500 percent on Russian exports should Moscow decline to engage in peace negotiations.
Graham emphasized that these steps aim “to help the president [Donald Trump]” enhance his negotiating position with Russia.
