Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Attends, Patronizes Final Football Match Mon.

Kuwait Crown Prince Attends, Patronizes Final Football Match Mon.


2025-05-18 06:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the final match for His Highness the Crown Prince Cup on Monday.
The match will be held at 7:00 pm local-time between Kuwait Sports Club and Al-Arabi Sports Club at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end)
tm


MENAFN18052025000071011013ID1109562954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search